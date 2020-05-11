She made those and other allegations last week on the website Medium, in a post called “Stolen Legacy.” But she provided no evidence for her claims in an interview, or in the online post, other than to say a forthcoming book written by Elijah Cummings before his death would verify her claims.

The conflict highlights the bad blood and strained relationships in the otherwise low-key congressional race, which has been overshadowed by the coronavirus pandemic and more competitive races for Baltimore mayor and City Council.

Through spokespeople, Rockeymoore Cummings, former chair of the state Democratic Party, and Mfume, who represented Maryland’s 7th District in Congress before Elijah Cummings and was just sworn in to serve the rest of Cummings’s term, declined requests to be interviewed.

Debbie Veney, a spokeswoman for Rockeymoore Cummings, declined to name the book publisher or explain Rockeymoore Cummings’s role in producing the manuscript. She said the book would be published in September.

Mfume easily won a special primary as well as the special general last month to finish Cummings’s term.

He was sworn in last week.

Mfume and Rockeymoore Cummings are among the 19 candidates who are vying for the Democratic nomination for a full term in the June 2 primary, which — like the April 28 special election — will be conducted mostly by mail.

Democrats make up the overwhelming majority of voters in the district, which includes parts of Baltimore City and Howard and Baltimore counties. Several Republicans are also seeking their party’s nomination, including Kimberly Klacik, who won the special primary but lost to Mfume last month.

Mfume held the congressional seat from 1987 to 1996. On the campaign and in interviews, he has said that he gave Elijah Cummings early notice that he would be leaving Congress to run the NAACP and encouraged him to run for the seat. At the time, Cummings was serving in the Maryland General Assembly.

In her post, Rockeymoore Cummings says the story is “not true” and suggests that Mfume told it “to establish his credibility as a friend worthy of following in Elijah’s footsteps.”

She goes on to say that the upcoming book by Elijah Cummings would explain how he learned of Mfume’s resignation.

“Elijah was friendly with Mr. Mfume but he didn’t consider him a friend,” Rockeymoore Cummings wrote. “In fact, he often said he didn’t trust him and that if Mr. Mfume was involved, it was likely because Mr. Mfume stood to personally benefit. Elijah, who had the gift of spiritual discernment, often said that it bothered him that he couldn’t feel Mr. Mfume’s spirit.”



The men served on the Morgan State University board together, and Elijah Cummings chose Mfume to deliver a eulogy at his funeral.