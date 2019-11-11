The two people with knowledge of her plans — who spoke on condition of anonymity before an announcement was made — said Rockeymoore Cummings is expected to step down as party chair during a meeting of the state Democratic Party’s executive committee, an elected panel that oversees party fundraising, political strategy and get-out-the-vote efforts, among other things.

The meeting was scheduled for Monday evening.

Rockeymoore Cummings did not return calls for comment.

In a rare contested race, she was elected party chair last year by a decisive margin, defeating Kathleen Matthews, the party leadership favorite, who was seeking reelection. At the time, Rockeymoore Cummings was seeking to unite the Democratic Party, which had lost three of the last five gubernatorial elections.

Rockeymoore Cummings said she was worried about the future of the party and frustrated that many Democratic leaders failed to rally strongly behind 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous in the general election. A large number of Democratic voters split their tickets, backing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan for governor and Democrats for down-ballot races.

A number of other Democrats and at least one Republican are also seeking to serve the remainder of Cummings’s term representing Maryland’s 7th congressional district, which includes parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Howard counties.

The filing deadline is Nov. 20. A special primary election will be held Feb. 4, and the special general election will be held April 28, the same day of the 2020 primary.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.