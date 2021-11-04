Hogan would turn to McGrath on several more occasions. In 2016, he appointed him to take the helm at MES, saying “there was no one better suited” to lead the agency, which helps local governments finance waste facilities and other infrastructure projects. And, last year, in the throes of the pandemic, the governor asked McGrath, whom he called a “leader with a proven track record … and a passionate commitment to public service,” to take one of the most powerful positions in state government as his chief of staff.