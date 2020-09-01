Now that largesse — and other spending on McGrath, including tuition reimbursement and expensive overseas travel — was the subject of an expanding probe by Maryland lawmakers.

“This is ruining my life,” McGrath told the governor in a private text message, according an image obtained by The Washington Post.

Hundreds of pages of internal documents had already become public, spelling out a pattern of spending that baffled lawmakers who viewed the agency as financial tool to help local and state governments build low-cost wastewater treatment plants.

The records detailed expenditures uncommon in the public sector: hundreds of thousands in bonuses awarded each year; trips to Italy, Israel, Brussels, Las Vegas and Palm Springs; big payouts for retirement; expense reports for luxury resort hotel rooms, a $45 steak and low-dollar indulgences like $5 hot fudge sundaes.

“He generally treated this job like it was a gravy train,” said Del. Marc A Korman (D-Montgomery), a member of the oversight committee overseeing the probe, which meets again Wednesday.

In a Tuesday email to The Washington Post, McGrath said the agency’s structure and mission are unique, and defended his spending as a strategic investment that paid off. The agency expanded the number of communities and public environmental projects served by MES, he said, and had record revenue that allowed all of the agency’s employees to take home bonuses.

“Our strategic planning and strong execution drove record financial results for the organization and the highest benefits ever for our 854 amazing employees — including record raises, bonuses, and incentive awards,” McGrath wrote. He added: “I have always sought to lead by example and to serve the citizens of my state and my governor wherever needed most.”

Lawmakers are focused, among other things, on what Hogan knew about McGrath’s tenure at the environmental agency and his exit payout.

The governor has denounced the spending in public statements, and denied approving or being aware of it. But in documents sent to the legislative committee in advance of the hearing, and obtained by The Washington Post, McGrath alludes to conversations he says he had with Hogan about the severance and pleades with the governor to intervene on his behalf.

“Can you please say something about us discussing severance? That it was okay for me to handle with MES,” McGrath texted the governor last Wednesday, before the committee’s first hearing.

“Only what we agreed. Without your support, it looks like I misled MES,” the text continues. “I did not. I’ve been one of your loyalist supporters from the beginning. Never asked for anything, but need your help now, please.”

The governor did not reply. Hours later, he announced a second probe into McGrath’s leadership at the Maryland Environmental Service and said he had no involvement with the severance.

At a news conference the following day, Hogan said McGrath had only vaguely mentioned an executive bonus and needing to get his financial affairs in order.

“Obviously, the Governor’s merely having received these messages does not, in any way, constitute his acceptance of their content,” Michael Pedone, the governor’s chief legal counsel, noted in a letter to the legislative committee that accompanied delivery of the documents.

Pedone also released to the committee a text message Hogan sent on Aug. 20, after the severance package became public and triggered McGrath’s resignation as the governor’s chief of staff 11 weeks into the job. In the text, Hogan asks another close adviser, Matt Clark, how it was possible McGrath had pocketed so much money.

“How in the hell do you get a severance for a lateral transfer within state service?” Hogan wrote. “How do they pay bonuses based on profits? But also get state pension and leave?!”

Pedone had brought the matter to Hogan’s attention three weeks earlier.

McGrath did not respond to questions about his messages to the governor, nor his conversations with Hogan about the severance.

In an email, McGrath said he did not seek the payout. “It was offered to me, and I accepted,” he said.

McGrath’s former deputy, Beth Wojton, who raised alarms about his spending but alsocollected her own severance in June, is scheduled to testify before the oversight committee on Wednesday.

Wojton helped advise the Maryland Environmental Service’s Board of Directors on the severance offered to McGrath, and relayed to them McGrath’s assurances that Hogan was aware of the payout.

In a May 27 email outlining the proposal, Wojton wrote: “Roy says that the ‘Governor anticipates’ a severance equal to one year’s salary.”

Wojton declined multiple requests for comment.

Of the agency’s nine board members, none agreed to be interviewed by The Washington Post. All but two did not respond to a request for comment; one declined and the other referred questions to the agency’s public relations team.

The Maryland Environmental Service, whose revenue comes overwhelmingly from state and local tax dollars, was created as an independent agency in 1970 by then-Gov. Marvin Mandel. It was placed under the umbrella of the state Department of Natural Resources in 1972, becoming one of the nation’s first state-operated organizations to handle waste disposal problems.

At the time, a former deputy secretary of the state Department of Natural Resources described it as a “unique state agency” that is “empowered to provide wastewater treatment and solid waste disposal facilities to Maryland’s municipalities and industries.”

Today, the agency’s work includes dredging, solid waste and recycling. It both operates facilities and helps finance them, effectively bundling debt for infrastructure projects and straddling the line between the public and private sectors.

Hogan has called it a “strange creature,” adding that he doesn’t “know much about what goes on over there.”

Former governor Parris Glendening (D) said the agency has the ability to borrow money on behalf of small municipalities that have “neither the technical skills or the ability to finance” various environmental projects.

But large payouts, such as the severance package for McGrath, “is not the norm for public service,” Glendening said in an interview. “What happened here is that they were applying the rules of the private sector to the operations of public sector policies.”

By the time he agreed to be Hogan’s chief of staff, McGrath had spent several orders of magnitude more than his predecessors at the Maryland Environmental Service, records show, including booking 79 hotel stays in less than four years.

The agency reimbursed McGrath more than $61,000 in expenses after he resigned, based on receipts often more than a year old. The tally included a $1,000-a-night hotel room in New York, documents show, and $2.50 for parking when McGrath visited a sick employee in the hospital. The agency also covered McGrath’s $14,500 tuition bill for a Harvard Kennedy School program, records show, even though it took place after he resigned.

McGrath’s email said his predecessor’s expenses were far higher than what was tallied in the publicly released documents. He said they charged expenses directly to a corporate credit card and did not expense them individually.

“During their tenures, hundreds of corporate credit cards were issued to MES employees, including themselves,” McGrath wrote of his predecessors. “During my tenure, this was reversed, and we eliminated hundreds of corporate credit cards, including my own, in favor of returning to the previous model of self-pay/reimbursement.”

As McGrath finished tying up loose ends at the agency, before the payouts became publicly known, he texted his successor, offering advice on how to win over the board and deal with certain employees.