(Staff and campaign photos/The Democrats running for governor, clockwise from top left: former NAACP president Ben Jealous, tech entrepreneur Alex Ross, former Michelle Obama policy adviser Krishanti Vignarajah, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, attorney James L. Shea and state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr.)

Wednesday will be one of the initial big moments of truth in Maryland’s 2018 election, with candidates for governor and other state and county offices required to show — for the first time in a year — how much money they have raised for their campaigns.

The financial reports for 2017, which are due by midnight, should provide a sense of which campaigns are gaining momentum, give some of them bragging rights and cause others, especially among the seven Democrats vying to challenge Gov. Larry Hogan (R), to consider leaving the race or joining someone else’s ticket.

“If there are significant disparities in fundraising, we could see a candidate or two drop out immediately,” said Carin Robinson, who teaches political science at Hood College in Frederick.

Candidates have spent the past several months soliciting donations online, by phone, at small house parties and at major fundraisers, keenly aware that Hogan, who is trying to become the first Republican reelected governor in Maryland in 60 years, has a big head start and sky-high approval ratings that would take resources to topple.

For the last filing deadline, in January 2017, the governor reported about $5 million on hand. He raised money at a steady clip last year, pulling in about $2 million for his reelection campaign and the state Republican Party at its annual gala in December; and smaller chunks at other events, including a pig roast in Carroll County and a barbecue at a Harford County farm.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), left, shown with Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) at the Maryland Statehouse in Annapolis last week. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

National Republican groups are poised to invest more in Maryland state races this year than they have in the past, hoping to take advantage of Hogan’s popularity to help down-ballot candidates and eager to counter what could be a wave of GOP defeats elsewhere.

But money doesn’t always determine the outcome of elections.

In 2014, then-Lt. Gov. Anthony G. Brown (D) and his party forked over about $18 million while losing the governor’s race to Hogan and the GOP, who spent about one-third of that amount.

Similarly, Montgomery County businessman David Trone poured more than $13 million of his own money into a 2016 congressional bid but lost the Democratic primary to then-state Sen. Jamie Raskin, who spent $1.9 million to win the party’s nomination en route to claiming the seat.

“Money is an element of a campaign, but it’s not determinative,” said John Willis, an ethics professor at the University of Baltimore. “You need money to communicate, but it’s not just how much you have, but how you use it.”

Beyond fundraising totals, other details to watch for in Wednesday’s filings include the size of individual donations, which can show whether a candidate has widespread support or relies on a handful of well-heeled donors; how much money they have left in the bank; and how many contributions are coming from Maryland as opposed to outside the state.

Among the seven Democrats vying to challenge Hogan, Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz led the field in fundraising at last year’s deadline, with $1.6 million on hand, compared to $200,000 for Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III and $60,000 for state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery).

The other Democratic candidates — former NAACP president Ben Jealous, technology entrepreneur Alec Ross, lawyer Jim Shea and Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy adviser to first lady Michelle Obama — had not begun their campaigns a year ago and were not already holding office, so they did not file fundraising reports.

Baker, who led the Democratic field in a recent poll by Gonazles Research and Media Services, announced Friday that his campaign had raised $1.55 million for the 2018 cycle. He said that more than 70 percent of his contributions came from Maryland donors.

Shea announced Tuesday that his campaign had raised $2.08 million from 1,600 donors over the last 10 months, and had more than $1.34 million cash on hand. Ross tweeted last week that he had raised more than $1 million.

“That’s kind of a ton of money for the first disclosure deadline for a first-time candidate, and we blew past it,” Ross said. “We’re going to keep pushing really hard here. The race is going into fifth gear.”

Shea and Ross were at the bottom of the barrel in the Gonzales poll, supported by about 1 percent of respondents. But a large percentage of likely Democratic voters are undecided, and both first-time candidates touted their fundraising hauls as proof that they can raise their profiles in the state.

“These early polls don’t mean anything in respect to me because no one has had a chance to hear from me yet,” Shea, former head of the University of Maryland Board of Regents, said in an interview.

In the statement announcing his fundraising totals on Tuesday, he said: “Our campaign will compete in all 24 jurisdictions, and I am very confident that we will have the resources to ensure voters across the state hear my message.”

As an elected state official running for governor, Hogan is prohibited from raising money during the legislative session, which started last week and will end April 9. Madaleno has said he intends to request public financing for his campaign, which would allow him to raise small donations of $250 or less during the session.

Gubernatorial candidates who choose to use public financing for the primary are eligible to receive up to $1.4 million in matching funding from the state, but they are limited to $2.8 million in total spending. To qualify, Madaleno must tell the state that he intends to use the program when he officially files his candidacy, which must be done by Feb. 27.

Wednesday’s reports also will show fundraising prowess in key county races in Montgomery and Prince George’s, Maryland’s two most populous jurisdictions, and indicate how some key state legislative races are shaping up.

Democrats are defending six GOP-targeted Senate seats in districts that Hogan won overwhelmingly in 2014, with Republicans hoping to flip control of at least five of those seats to break the Democratic veto-proof majority in that chamber.

Subsequent campaign-finance reports are due on April 17, May 22, June 15, Aug. 28 and Oct. 26. The primary is June 26.