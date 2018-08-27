Congressional candidate David Trone, before he underwent treatment for cancer. Trone says he is confident he will make a full recovery. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

David Trone, the wealthy Potomac Democrat who is running for Congress, announced Monday that he is recovering from cancer and that he will continue his campaign to succeed Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.).

Trone, co-founder of Total Wine & More, issued his statement three days after a political blogger published recent photos of the businessman showing him with thinning hair. The post in A Miner Detail said Maryland Democratic officials were concerned about Trone’s health.

Trone said in the statement that on June 25 — the day before he won the Democratic primary — lab tests “confirmed” that he had a “tumor in my urinary tract.”

“Since then, I have undergone treatment at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore that has led to a substantial reduction in the size of the tumor,” Trone said in the statement. He said the “next step” in the treatment is to “remove the kidney on the side of my urinary tract” and that his doctors believe “my prognosis is positive.”

“They say I may miss a few days of the campaign immediately after the surgery, but nothing will interfere with my being fully engaged as a candidate and as a member of Congress after the recovery,” Trone said. “I am confident I will make a full recovery.”

In the Friday blog post by Ryan Miner, Trone campaign manager Jerid Kurtz, described the speculation about Trone’s health as “gossip.”