Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, a longtime public servant who was a candidate for Maryland governor, died early Thursday after experiencing cardiac arrest, officials said.

Kamenetz, a Democrat, was 60 years old and had participated in a candidates’ forum in Prince George’s County hours earlier on Wednesday night.

He is survived by his wife, Jill, and two teenage sons, Karson and Dylan.

Kamenetz, who served 16 years on the Baltimore County Council before being elected executive in 2010, was one of several Democrats vying to take on Gov. Larry Hogan (R) this fall.

He was one of three candidates with experience in elected office. In the most recent independent polls, in February, Kamenetz scored near the top of the field, behind Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III and former NAACP chief Ben Jealous. A large percentage of Democratic voters remained undecided.

Then-Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz announces his gubernatorial bid in September. (Brian Witte/AP)

With the June 26 Democratic primary less than seven weeks away, the candidates have been ramping up campaign appearances and participating in frequent forums while negotiating details of a debate schedule that could begin as soon as next week.

Known as a blunt-spoken, hard-charging politician, Kamenetz had clashed with Hogan repeatedly on issues from school funding to the environment. He had more campaign cash than any other Democrat at the start of this year and was counting on a strong showing in Baltimore County — a key general-election battleground — to propel him in the primary.

Baltimore County police said Kamenetz awoke at his home in Owings Mill, Md., around 2 a.m. and complained of feeling ill. He was taken to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m.

Hogan ordered Maryland flags lowered from Wednesday through sunset on the day of Kamenetz’s funeral and said he and first lady Yumi Hogan “extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

“We join with the citizens of Baltimore County and all Marylanders in mourning,” Hogan said in a statement.

Kamenetz grew up in Lochearn, Md., the youngest of five children. He worked at the drugstore his father owned, and attended Johns Hopkins University and the University of Baltimore School of Law.

He was a prosecutor in the Baltimore state’s attorney’s office before joining the county council. He also served on the Democratic State Central Committee and as the president of the Maryland Association of Counties.

Kamenetz was running with former Montgomery County Council member Valerie Ervin (D) as his running mate. (staff and handout photos)

The forum Wednesday evening at Bowie State University drew four of the Democratic hopefuls, including Kamenetz. He was lighthearted before he entered the building, joking with reporters about having seen them at a different forum the night before.

In his opening statement, Kamenetz introduced himself as a “lifelong Marylander and a lifelong Democrat” and said he was “blessed with a loving wife of almost two decades, Jill, and the father to two teenage sons.”

He told the sparse crowd that as county executive he has tried to focus on education, noting that the county built 90 schools during his tenure, had rising graduation rates, “and there is no disparity in graduation rates between black and white students.”

“I have made education a priority,” Kamenetz said. “If we focus again on our educational system, that’s how we grow jobs.”

Kamenetz touted Baltimore County’s economic development growth, record low crime rates and his record of never having raised the property tax rate. He said he and his running mate, former Montgomery County Council member Valerie Ervin, were “the most qualified ticket who can hit the ground running.” Kamenetz also had pledged to fight for Maryland workers, including a push for a statewide $15 minimum wage and an expansion of job-training programs.

A United For Maryland candidates’ forum that had been scheduled for Thursday evening was canceled because of Kamenetz’s death. Christina Ginsberg, one of the group’s organizers, said the 500 people who had signed up for tickets could still gather at the venue to pay tribute to Kamenetz.

Politicians across the state — including those running for governor — offered their condolences Thursday morning. U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.) said in a tweet that Kamenetz was “a true public servant. He lived a life dedicated to helping others.”

Gubernatorial candidate and state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery), tweeted, “One of the unexpected joys of this campaign had been getting to know Kevin’s wonderful wit and humor.”

“Kevin’s story of growing up in Lochearn, working at his father’s drug store and ultimately rising to become Baltimore County Executive is a classic tale of Maryland grit and determination,” Madaleno said in a statement.

Baker canceled his campaign schedule for Thursday and said in a statement, “Today is a tragic day in Maryland . . . I am stunned by this news as I had just watched hours earlier Kevin passionately and eloquently share his goals, vision, and ideas for the State of Maryland.”

Jealous said Kamenetz had “dedicated his life to public service, to making a difference and he helped to move Maryland forward.” Candidate Jim Shea called Kamenetz’s death “a tremendous loss for Maryland.” Tech entrepreneur Alec Ross said he was “shocked and saddened” by Kamenetz’s death, and would suspend campaigning until after the funeral. Krishanti Vignarajah, the only woman in the race, said: “From improving schools to protecting Dreamers, Kevin worked tirelessly for all of us.”

Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh (D) said she considered Kamenetz a “friend and colleague,” one who was an “ardent supporter of Baltimore City.” She said she admired him for his commitment to “pursuing the best interests of Baltimore County residents, even while advocating for all Marylanders in his pursuit for governor.”