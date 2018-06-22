The Maryland Democratic Party is calling on Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the state Republican Party to give money that Donald Trump raised three years ago as a headliner at an annual GOP fundraiser to a nonprofit that helps reunite immigrant children with their families.

Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Matthews described the $100,000 that the then-presidential candidate raised for the party as “tainted Trump cash” and argued that it should be donated to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

Matthews says Hogan’s campaign has benefited from state GOP money, noting that the party has helped to pay for some of his campaign staffers.

“Donald Trump’s hateful anti-immigrant policies have hit rock bottom, so it’s time for Governor Hogan to put politics aside and stand up for Maryland values,” Matthews said in a statement.

Some of the children who have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border are being sent to facilities and foster homes in Maryland.

This week, Hogan announced that he ordered a National Guard helicopter and its crew to return from New Mexico and vowed not to deploy state resources to the border until the Trump administration stopped separating migrant children from their parents.

“Immigration enforcement efforts should focus on criminals, not separating innocent children from their families,” the governor tweeted this week.

The Democratic Party’s push for the Republicans to donate the money is the latest attempt by the Democratic Party to tie Hogan, who is popular in blue Maryland, to Trump. Hogan did not attend the 2015 event featuring Trump because he was being treated for cancer at the time.

Scott Sloofman, Hogan’s campaign spokesman, and Dirk Haire, the chair of the state Republican Party, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.