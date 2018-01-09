Maryland Del. Joseline Pena-Melnyk is one of two Democratic state lawmakers proposing a plan to replace the federal mandate with an insurance “down payment” program. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Two of Maryland’s Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled their answer to the federal rollback of Obamacare: a program that would charge a fee to residents who don’t buy medical insurance and use the money as a “down payment” to enroll them in coverage from the state’s health-care exchange.

Sen. Brian J. Feldman (Montgomery) and Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk (Prince George’s) said they will propose the legislation this year in response to congressional Republicans effectively eliminating the federal mandate to buy insurance or pay a penalty, a move that many experts say could destabilize the individual marketplace and drive up premiums.

The measure is backed by Sen. Jim Rosapepe (D-Baltimore), the Maryland NAACP, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Leana Wen and the Maryland Citizens Health Initiative, which helped draft the plan.

Advocates said they considered proposing a state insurance mandate but decided to push for a down-payment system instead, hoping to avoid the type of conflict that surrounded the federal requirement enacted under the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Under the plan they introduced Tuesday, the state would notify uninsured residents starting in 2020 that they will be charged a fee to help them obtain coverage through the state’s health-care exchange. Residents would also have the option of paying the penalty and receiving nothing in return.

If coverage is available for the cost of the fee plus any federal assistance for which the individual qualifies, the state would enroll that person in the plan at no additional cost. But if the funds are not adequate for enrollment, the state would place the money in an escrow account to help the resident obtain coverage during the next available enrollment period.

A “use it or lose it” rule would apply to escrow funds that have not been used for insurance by the end of open enrollment.

Uninsured residents who are eligible for Medicaid would be automatically signed up for the program without a fee.

Advocates estimate that more than 200,000 Marylanders qualify for insurance on the state’s exchange, and that many would qualify for federal assistance because their employers do not provide coverage. The federal mandate requiring people to have insurance will end in 2019.

Feldman and Peña-Melnyk chaired a commission created last year by the Democratic-majority legislature to determine the possible impacts of changes to the Affordable Care Act after President Trump took office and pledged to repeal the law.