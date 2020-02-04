He is putting special emphasis this session on efforts to quell the deadly violence in Baltimore, where more than 300 people have been killed in each of the past five years.The issue tops not only Hogan’s agenda but also that of Democratic lawmakers.

When he addresses a joint session of the General Assembly at noon, the governor is expected to urge lawmakers to toughen penalties for repeat violent offenders who use illegal guns and for those who seriously injure or kill witnesses as a way to intimidate.

Democratic legislative leaders on Tuesday announced their own plan for lowering the crime rate in Baltimore and other communities across the state, including criminal penalties for lost and stolen guns, additional resources for parole and probation agencies and a statewide audit of gun crimes to identify where the weapons are coming from.

Democratic lawmakers said the focus should be not solely on tougher sentencing but on a systematic review of current laws and the work of state agencies.

“We don’t just need new laws,” House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) said during a news conference to announce the package of bills. “Our existing laws need to work more effectively.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) recalled talking at a crime-prevention rally recently to a young child whose mother had been killed. Ferguson repeatedly said how sorry he was. The child, he said, replied: “These things happen.”

“This is not okay,” Ferguson said. “The people of Maryland demand no more excuses, no more fighting, no more bickering. Solve this problem.”

Ferguson said the Democrats’ legislative package calls for “more accountability, smarter resource allocation. . . . We know what the problems are. We know what the solutions can be.”

Hogan wants more transparency and accountability from judges — one of his proposals calls for the publication of detailed, judge-by-judge information on sentences handed down for violent crimes across the state. Democratic lawmakers, in contrast, want more money to address staffing shortfalls at the state’s parole and probation agency.

According to Sen. Antonio L. Hayes (D-Baltimore City), nearly 31 percent of murder victims in Baltimore last year were on parole or probation when they were killed, and almost 28 percent of murder suspects were under state parole and probation supervision.

“We cannot afford to let any other person under the state supervision to fall under the cracks,” said Hayes, who has sponsored a bill to require a staffing plan for parole and probation and an increase in resources to prevent recidivism.

Democratic lawmakers said they support Hogan’s legislation to end witness intimidation and plan to work with his administration to provide more resources to the state attorney general’s office to prosecute violent offenders.