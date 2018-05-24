Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed three education bills Thursday, including a measure that would expand the state Board of Education to include two teachers and a parent.

Hogan (R) said that the bill was a “crude attempt” to diminish the authority of the state Board of Education by “packing it with appointees that represent the interest of lobbyists,” and that another was an effort to make it more difficult for the state Department of Education to remove “high-level employees who are ineffectual, incompetent and who simply aren’t getting the job done.”

He added that the measures were flawed and would “weaken accountability in Maryland schools.”

Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery), who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor, sponsored the bill to expand the state school board. He called Hogan’s veto “outrageous” and added that it was a “baldfaced attempt to hide his own partisanship.”

He said the governor’s refusal to add more members to the board is counter to pushing for more accountability.

“We really need more representation of all of the involved parties on our State Board of Education, and parents and teachers are directly impacted by changes in school policies,” Madaleno said in a statement. “It only makes sense to want them to have a say in policy decisions.

Del. Eric G. Luedtke (D-Montgomery), a former teacher who was also a lead sponsor on the bill to allow two teachers and a parent to sit on the board, said he plans to introduce the measure again next year.

One of the other two bills changes the definition and categories of employees in the state Department of Education and in local school systems. The measure dealing with the local districts will affect labor negotiations.