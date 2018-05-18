Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Shea released his first television ad Friday, and his campaign said it was “just the beginning” of what promises to be a well-financed effort to raise the profile of the little-known attorney.

The 60-second spot emphasizes Shea’s Baltimore connections and highlights his work as former chairman of the University of Maryland’s Board of Regents, as an advocate for the MARC train system and as head of the Venable law firm.

The Shea campaign declined to give an exact figure for the cost of the TV buy, saying it cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. It will air on cable throughout the state, on broadcast networks in Baltimore and Salisbury, and on digital platforms, the campaign said. A representative said the campaign planned to buy airtime in the future in the much more expensive Washington broadcast market.

Opinion polls indicate Shea is less well known than some other candidates in the crowded field competing in the June 26 primary. But he has been among the top fundraisers, giving him the resources to use television to introduce himself to voters.