Democratic leaders of the Maryland House of Delegates have asked Del. Mary Ann Lisanti to resign over the revelation that she recently referred to a legislative district in majority black Prince George’s County as a “n----- district,” three lawmakers with knowledge of the situation said.

The lawmakers, who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal business, said the House plans to vote on whether to issue a rare censure of Lisanti when it reconvenes at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. She could also be stripped of her committee assignments.

The office of House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) did not immediately return requests for comment.

Lisanti, one of only a few elected Democrats in deep-red, mostly white Harford County, told The Washington Post in early February that she did not recall making the remark, but was “sure” she had used the racial slur in the past.

“I’m sure I have. . . . I’m sure everyone has used it,” Lisanti, 51, said in a brief interview. “I’ve used the f-word. I used the Lord’s name in vain.”

Lisanti declined repeated requests for comment this week.



Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks, flanked by Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), left, and Del. Michael A. Jackson (D_Prince George’s) as she addresses the media about a racial slur made by Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D-Hartford). (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The incident is the latest race-related embarrassment for Democratic politicians, who were already reeling from revelations in Virginia last month that Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) decades ago wore blackface. Both those officials have resisted calls to step down.

Lisanti apologized to Maryland’s influential Legislative Black Caucus on Monday, and issued a public apology Tuesday in which she said the slur “was not in my vocabulary [and] . . . does not represent my belief system, my life’s work or what is my heart.”

Democratic and African American began calling for Lisanti’s resignation starting Wednesday, with many elected officials saying they’d been innundated by calls from outraged constituents and others saying the slur Lisanti used has no place in public life.

“We know she is one of our colleagues, we know she is a Democrat, but party has nothing to do with the hatred and bigotry that comes out of someone’s mouth,” said Del. Darryl Barnes (D), who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland and represents part of Prince George’s County, one of the wealthiest and most highly educated ­majority-African American jurisdictions in the nation.

“There is no place in the House of Delegates for that type of language to be used,” Barnes said. “It is unacceptable, it is offensive, and it is very hurtful.”

U.S. Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.), whose district is anchored by Prince George’s, said: “In 2019, we should not have to explain the seriousness of using this epithet . . . This hateful word was and is still callously used in an effort to dehumanize black Americans. The racism evoked by this word is all too real, and it has no place in anyone’s vocabulary.”

Lisanti used the racial slur in late January, in a conversation with black and white lawmakers at a cigar bar in Annapolis. She told another white lawmaker that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate last fall, he was door-knocking in a “n----- district,” said Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George’s), who witnessed the comment and represents the district in question.

None of the lawmakers who witnessed the comment made a formal complaint to Busch or publicly criticized Lisanti. But members of the Legislative Black Caucus heard about what happened and urged that group’s leaders to take action.

On Monday night, the caucus executive committee asked Lisanti to meet with them and discuss the incident behind closed doors. The Washington Post reported that the meeting was to take place, bringing the incident into public view. Busch stripped Lisanti of her leadership posts and told her to undergo sensitivity training.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said she hoped the revelation of Lisanti’s remark would spark a bigger conversation about inequity. She cited a recent report showing that mostly white school districts in the United States received $23 billion more in state and local funding in 2016 than predominantly nonwhite school districts, despite serving roughly the same number of children, and said she believes racism is responsible for what she described as the underfunding of education in Prince George’s County and other ­majority-minority jurisdictions.

“What else could we attribute it to? Of course, it’s racism,” Alsobrooks said. “Racism is no secret. And it’s not a surprise anymore. Her comments weren’t even surprising, unfortunately.”

If Lisanti resigns, the Harford Democratic Central Committee would recommend a replacement for Lisanti to Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who would be charged with appointing someone to fill the seat.

