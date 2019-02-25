A white lawmaker from Harford County is scheduled to meet with the executive committee of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland Monday night to address an allegation that she used a racial slur to describe a legislative district in Prince George’s County, according to two members of the caucus.

The caucus has asked Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D) to respond to an allegation that she told a white colleague during an after-hours gathering at an Annapolis cigar bar last month that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate last fall he was he was door-knocking in a “n----- district.”

Two members of the caucus, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said one of the lawmakers who witnessed the incident confirmed to them Lisanti’s use of the racial slur.

Lisanti, 51, said during an interview with The Washington Post earlier this month that she could not remember using the word.

“I don’t recall that,” she said. “I don’t recall much of that evening.”

Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s), who chairs the black caucus, did not return repeated messages seeking information about the scheduled meeting.



A spokeswoman for House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) could not be reached for comment.

“When you are using that type of language, that type of offensive language, it calls into question how you view an entire community and your colleagues,” said one member of the caucus executive committee who confirmed Lisanti was expected to speak to the group. “We have had a number of members who expressed concern, and we wanted to make sure we talked to all parties involved. This gives her an opportunity to address us.”

Lisanti was elected in November to her second term in the Maryland House of Delegates. She previously served two terms on the Harford County Council and worked as a city manager in Havre de Grace. She is a member of the House Economic Matter Committee, which hears legislation that deals with alcohol, banking and insurance. This year she chairs the unemployment insurance subcommittee.

The allegation against her comes in the middle of the annual General Assembly session in Annapolis, and on the heels of a legislative session in Richmond scarred by revelations that Virginia Gov. Ralph S. Northam (D) and Attorney General Mark Herring (D) used blackface decades ago.

When asked by The Washington Post whether she has ever used the racial slur, Lisanti said: “I’m sure I have. . . I’m sure everyone has used it. I’ve used the F-word. I used the Lord’s name in vain.”

Lisanti allegedly made the remark at Annapolis Cigar Co. in late January in front of a small, racially mixed group of lawmakers. Those present included Del. Jay Walker (D), a black Democrat from Prince George’s who is a friend of Lisanti’s. Walker, who represents the district Lisanti was allegedly referring to, declined to comment on the incident when asked earlier this month. “I’m not going to speak on that,” he said.

At least five other lawmakers were at the cigar bar that night, according to various people who were there: Dels. Talmadge Branch (D-Baltimore City), Theresa Reilly (R-Harford), Warren E. Miller(R-Carroll) and Carl Anderton Jr. (R-Wicomico), and Sen. Brian Feldman (D-Montgomery). Feldman and Miller said they left before the alleged slur was made. Branch said he came after the alleged incident occurred. The other lawmakers declined to answer questions from the Post about what happened.

Another member of the black caucus said “three of the people that were there told me what happened.” The lawmaker was outraged, and was one of several members who brought the issue to the attention of the caucus’s executive committee.

“It’s highly offensive,” the lawmaker said. “You are making policies for black people and you refuse to apologize? If multiple individuals said you referred to a district in Prince George’s [with a racial slur], you should apologize.”

