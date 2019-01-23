The Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract for design and construction of statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Two years after it was proposed by Democratic legislative leaders, a project to erect statues of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass in the Maryland State House will move forward.

Maryland’s Board of Public Works unanimously approved a contract Wednesday for the design and construction of statues of the famed abolitionists who escaped slavery. The proposal, which Senate President Thomas Michael V. Miller (D-Calvert County) and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel) submitted in 2016, was intended to mollify opponents of the statue of segregationist Roger B. Taney that at the time was on State House grounds.

Taney was the U.S. chief justice who wrote the proslavery Dred Scott decision in 1857. His statue was removed from the State House complex in 2017 at the urging of Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Busch after the deadly unrest at a rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which white supremacists defended Confederate memorials.

Last week, Miller criticized the pace of the projects to construct the Tubman and Douglass statues and said the project was long overdue.

“I’ve been asking for them for two years,” Miller said. “They were supposed to be ready and installed in March and they tell me it’s going to take another year. What kind of nonsense is that?”

The life-size bronze statues will be installed in the Old House Chamber, where the legislature adopted its state Constitution in 1864 that abolished slavery.

“I’m very, very pleased personally that the state of Maryland is taking steps to permanently honor these two Maryland heroes,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), who sits on the Board of Public Works along with Hogan and Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D).

But he raised concerns during the meeting that a $575,477 bid contract had been awarded after a single bid process to a company that is not based in Maryland.

Franchot read parts of a letter written to Hogan on Tuesday by freshman Del. Julian Ivey (D-Prince George’s), who urged the governor to delay consideration of the contract because the company is based out of state and has no minority business participation.

“If the State of Maryland is going to honor Ms. Tubman and Mr. Douglass, we need to do it in the right way,” Ivey wrote. “In a way that appropriately and fully celebrates and shows appreciation for their contributions to Maryland history.”

He said he had not received a response from Hogan before the meeting.

Under the terms of the contract, Christman Co., which has eight offices nationwide, including one in Sterling, Va., would have 390 days to complete the project. State officials explained that the company, which is more than a century old, has experience working construction in the nearly 250-year-old Maryland State House.

Legislation to install statues of Tubman and Douglass alongside Taney failed in the General Assembly in 2012 and 2013. A bill to remove Taney’s statue from State House grounds died in 2016.

Miller had opposed removing Taney’s statue, saying it should stay put to help educate people about the past. He credited Taney for his later “anti-slavery words and actions,” saying that “unlike George Washington, who freed his slaves upon his death, Taney freed his slaves early in his life.”

He also noted Taney’s many roles in public service, including as a state lawmaker and attorney general, U.S. secretary of war, U.S. attorney general and U.S. treasury secretary. And he opposed Hogan’s decision to have the statue removed without holding a public hearing.