Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) said he is counting votes in the Senate to ensure a successful override of Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of legislation passed last spring that requires businesses to provide paid sick leave.

The bill, which applies to businesses with at least 15 employees, was a top priority of progressive groups and would make Maryland the ninth state, plus the District of Columbia, to require the benefit.

“We’re going to have a battle trying to get the sick leave bill passed,” Miller said on Annapolis Summit, a podcast hosted by Mark Steiner to mark the first day of Maryland’s 90-day legislative session.

He said Hogan, who has proposed an alternative sick-leave bill that would give companies more flexibility, has been working to “pick off” some of the 29 votes needed for the override.

Overturning Hogan’s veto is one of the top priorities for the Democratic-controlled legislature as state lawmakers return to Annapolis on Wednesday with the November elections looming. Democrats are hoping to oust Hogan, who is vying to become the state’s first two-term Republican governor in nearly 60 years.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), center, sits between Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (D), left, and House Speaker Michael Busch (D) during a bill signing ceremony following the state's 2017 legislative session. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Although the legislative session leading up to elections is normally quiet, lawmakers this year are returning to Annapolis with a full agenda, one that includes tackling tax reform, strengthening the legislature’s policy against sexual harassment , stemming crime in Baltimore City and dedicating a permanent revenue source for Metro.

The session formally opened at midday, with speeches by Hogan, Miller and House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel).

On the podcast, Hogan said he intends to push for giving back money to Maryland taxpayers who might be adversely affected by the federal tax changes. He said any revenue that lands in state coffers as a result of Congress shrinking the amount of state, local and property taxes that can be deducted from federal income taxes should be used to shield taxpayers who will have to spend more in state income taxes.

Miller said the legislature plans to convene a panel of tax experts to figure out how best to address the new federal tax law.

The Senate president said he is also planning to create a “powerful” commission that will offer recommendations to the General Assembly on ways to root out sexual misconduct in Annapolis. He expects to hold about five public hearings during the legislative session in which people will be encouraged to testify about the culture at the state capitol, offer ways to prevent sexual harassment and suggest ways to improve the process for handling complaints.

Miller said he hopes the legislature will learn more about how corporations, other countries and other states deal with the issue, and will solicit input from women.

“We’re going to pick the very best and the very brightest women around the state that we can bring together to investigate the situation and make recommendations to us,” Miller said. “This is something that is extremely serious, and the public needs to know that we take this very seriously.”

The commission would offer recommendations that then would be considered by the General Assembly’s legislative policy committee, which is co-chaired by Miller and Busch.