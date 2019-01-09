ANNAPOLIS, MD - JANUARY 09: Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. speaks during the opening of the 439th session of the Maryland General Assembly on Wednesday January 09, 2019 in Annapolis, MD. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and recently started treatment at Johns Hopkins University Hospital, two people familiar with the situation said.

Miller, 76, the longest-serving senate president in the country, received the diagnosis shortly after the Christmas holiday, said one of the two people, both of whom have been involved in Maryland politics for years and said they had spoken to Miller directly.

The diagnosis was first reported by The Daily Record.

One person with direct knowlege of Miller’s condition described it as “aggressive,” and said the Senate president was emotional when he recently talked about the diagnosis and reminisced about his long tenure in the Senate. The other person described the cancer as “advanced.”

Miller had shared the news with only a few people as of Wednesday, but he walked with a cane and appeared physically ill as he opened the annual 90-day legislative session in Annapolis. A day earlier, he was absent from the Democrats’ annual pre-session luncheon.

After being elected to lead the chamber for the 33rd year in a row, Miller told reporters he would make an announcement about his health on Thursday. But he made clear he had no plans to relinquish the position he has held since Ronald Reagan was president.



ANNAPOLIS MD-JULY 30 Profile of Thomas V. "Mike" Miller, President of the Maryland Senate. He's facing new challenges as new blood comes into the Statehouse in Annapolis, Maryland on July 30, 2018. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

“I’m going to stay here until the band stops playing,” Miller said.

A looming figure in Maryland politics, Miller has guided the state through dozens of defining moments — including the legalization of casino gambling, the end of the death penalty and record funding in education.

He is the second top elected official to announce a cancer diagnosis in the last four years. In June 2015, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) disclosed he was battling late stage 3 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma just five months after his election. After 18 weeks of intensive chemotherapy, Hogan was declared cancer-free.

The eldest of 10 children, Miller grew up in rural Clinton, Md., where his family has lived for generations. He first became interested in politics in the summer of 1962, when he worked as a driver and aide for his neighbor, Republican gubernatorial candidate Frank Small Jr.

Miller, who was raised a Democrat, won his first election to the General Assembly in 1970 on a ticket that U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), then a state senator, helped organize. He was elected to the Senate in 1974.

In the General Assembly, Miller has wielded power with a combination of charm and confrontation, once pushing a lobbyist against a wall and telling him to lay off a particular piece of legislation. In recent years, he has grown more willing to compromise.

A practicing Catholic who is more conservative than today’s mainstream Democratic caucus, Miller voted against legalizing same-sex marriage in 2012 but nonetheless paved the way for the law to pass, saying he understood his personal views were “on the wrong side of history.” He stood in the way of full repeal of the death penalty for years before letting it go through in 2012.

“It goes without saying that he’s a political genius,” U.S. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), who served nine years in the state Senate, told The Washington Post last year. “He has been open to a lot of the dramatic political changes of our time, even when it cuts against every fiber of his political upbringing.”

Miller survived a coup attempt in 2000 and retained a strong grip on power in his native Prince George’s even as it shifted from being a largely white county during his youth to one of the wealthiest majority black jurisdictions in the nation.

Some county leaders have criticized Miller for how he wields his power, including the president of the teacher’s union, who pulled out a chain at a meeting last year to symbolize what she described as his control of Prince George’s politics.

Be he has enjoyed warm relationships with many other county officials, including newly elected County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), who Miller praised Wednesday as one of the “greatest” county executives.

Last year, progressives Democrats defeated several of Miller’s key lieutenants in primary elections that one left-leaning leader described as a “political earthquake.” Immediately, Miller set to work calling and forging bonds with the new members — all of whom he gave personal shout-outs during his remarks Wednesday.

He has named a new leadership team, including Sen. Nancy King (D-Montgomery) as chairwoman of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee and Sen. Guy Guzzone (D-Howard) as Majority Leader.

In a nod to the historic number of women elected to the General Assembly, Miller selected Sen. Kathy Klausmeier (D-Baltimore) to serve as Senate President Pro Tem, the second woman ever to serve in the position.

In the role, Klausmeier will fill in for Miller if he is absent.

Arelis R. Hernández contributed to this report.