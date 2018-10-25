

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

Hundreds of state employees, including social workers, demonstrated outside the Maryland State House late Wednesday night demanding raises and better working conditions from the administration of Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

The public rebuke of Hogan, from workers represented by American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 3, came just before the start of early voting in thethe highly charged governor’s race, in which Hogan is holding a commanding lead over Democratic nominee Ben Jealous.

AFSCME Members shutting down School Street in Annapolis demanding @GovLarryHogan address the staffing crisis and bargain with the union pic.twitter.com/UewYM8yJRN — AFSCME MD 3 (@AFSCMEMaryland) October 24, 2018

Protesters chanted “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Hogan must go,” highlighting the strained relationship between the governor and the union over the last four years. Earlier this year, he was confronted by relatives of state corrections officers, who say a major staffing shortage has left them at risk on the job.

AFSCME officials said Thursday that its members, who include social workers, correctional officers, mental health employees and parole and probation officers, have received a cost-of-living adjustment but have not had a step increase, or full raise, in six years.

At the same time, they said, employees are seeing “dramatic” increases in their workload. For example, they said, some social workers are working on 20 cases while the industry standard is 12.

“It is in­cred­ibly distressing that people are doing more work with less,” said Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Council 3, which represents more than 20,000 state workers.



Maryland state health worker Catherine Frazier calls on the state to hire more mental-health employees during a news conference in Catonsville, Md. in 2016. (Josh Hicks/The Washington Post)

A spokeswoman for Hogan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hogan has been endorsed by dozens of unions representing public safety workers, but Jealous, a former NAACP president and longtime civil rights leader, has captured most of the labor support in the race, including AFSCME’s endorsement.

Union leaders say their sour relationship with Hogan dates from 2015, the governor’s first year in office, when Hogan removed a 2 percent raise from the state budget. After pushback from unions and Democratic lawmakers, he agreed to move forward with the pay increases.

AFSCME and the Hogan administration are engaged in negotiations over a new contract centered around raises.

Last week, the union filed an unfair labor practices claim against the administration.