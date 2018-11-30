State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. has been tapped to put his budget expertise to work for the incoming administration of Montgomery County Executive-elect Marc Elrich.

Elrich said this week that Madaleno (D-Montgomery), 53, will be nominated to serve as his budget director, replacing the retiring Jennifer Hughes, when Elrich takes office next week.

Madaleno, like Elrich, considers himself a progressive Democrat. While Elrich beat out five other candidates for the county executive nomination in June, Madaleno came up short in the six-way primary for governor and was facing being out of public life for the first time in 16 years.

His appointment was first reported by Bethesda Beat.

Madaleno, who grew up in Montgomery County, is widely admired in Democratic circles for his grasp of state finances and sharp wit in explaining them, and he rose to prominence as the first openly gay person elected to the Maryland General Assembly.

He was instrumental in passing the state’s same-sex-marriage law, maintains a reputation as a policy wonk and was one of the legislature’s chief critics of Gov. Larry Hogan (R).



State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. (D-Montgomery), center, hugs Dels. Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City), left, and Heather Mizeur (D-Montgomery) after the Senate approved a same-sex-marriage bill in 2012. All three politicians are openly gay. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Madaleno lives in Kensington with his husband and two children. A former state delegate and legislative staffer, he has spent his time away from legislative responsibilities in recent years as a stay-at-home dad.

He is also the outgoing vice chair of the Senate’s Budget and Taxation Committee.

Madaleno, who did not respond to several requests for comment on his new job, is one of several Democrats in Annapolis to transition to local government after a wave of Democratic wins in November.

Veteran strategist Patrick H. Murray is leaving his job as chief of staff to Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert) to become chief of staff to Baltimore County Executive-elect John A. “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. (D).

In Montgomery, Elrich has also announced that Andrew Kleine, a former budget director for Baltimore, will be his chief operating officer.