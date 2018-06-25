Maryland voters will chose Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s Democratic opponent in Tuesday’s primary. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

Maryland Democrats head to the polls Tuesday to choose a nominee to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, one of several contests across the state that could send a message to the party about the direction it should take.

From Bladensburg to Baltimore, progressive candidates are locked in tight battles with party establishment favorites in key races that highlight divisions in the party.

The biggest matchup is between two-term Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III and former NAACP president Ben Jealous, the front-runners in the Democratic gubernatorial contest.

Baker has widespread support from the party establishment, including former governor Martin O’Malley and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen. Jealous, a community organizer turned tech investor, has strong backing from unions, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), wealthy liberal donors from across the country, and national and statewide progressive groups.

The field also includes state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., a veteran lawmaker from Montgomery County; Alec Ross, a tech entrepreneur; James Shea, former chairman of the Venable law firm; and Krishanti Vignarajah, a former policy director to Michelle Obama.

Hogan is unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Voters also will choose nominees for Congress, including the closely watched 6th District race, where Democratic state Del. Aruna Miller and Republican Amie Hoeber are both vying to become the only woman in Maryland’s congressional delegation. Hoeber is the Republican front-runner; Miller’s most formidable opponent is David Trone, a businessman who has spent more than $10 million of his own money on the race. The seat is being vacated by Democrat John Delaney, who is running for president.

Montgomery County voters face one of the most packed ballots in years, thanks to term limits, which kept several incumbents from running for reelection, and the county’s new public campaign financing system.

Six Democrats — three sitting council members, a state delegate, a former Rockville mayor and a businessman — are running to succeed 12-year County Executive Isiah Leggett (D), the first African American to hold the county’s top elected office. The county council races are even more crowded — 33 Democrats are vying for four at-large seats, three of which will be vacated by term-limited incumbents. There are multiple contenders for each of the five district seats as well, with an eight-way race among Democrats for District 1, representing Potomac and Bethesda.

A panoply of other local races round out the ballot in Montgomery, including clerk of the circuit court, Board of Education — which features 11 candidates running for two seats — and the Democratic and Republican central committees.

In Prince George’s County, voters will choose among nine Democrats vying to succeed Baker. The winner will be on the ballot in November with Republican Jerry Mathis, although the Democratic primary is usually tantamount to victory in deeply blue Prince George’s.

State’s attorney Angela Alsobrooks and former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards, the leaders in the race in terms of fundraising and endorsements, are vying to become Prince George’s first female county executive.

There are nine Democrats competing for two new at-large seats on the county council, which were created by a 2016 ballot measure. Thirty-three Democrats are running in seven contested district council races, four of which are being vacated by term-limited incumbents.

Voters will decide among three Democrats vying to succeed Alsobrooks as state’s attorney and choose nominees for four school board seats — the top two vote-getters for each will compete in the general election.

They will also vote for nominees for the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Register of Wills, Judge of the Orphans’ Court and the Democratic Central Committee.

Unaffiliated voters won’t be weighing in on most of the races. Because Maryland has a closed primary system, voters who have not registered with a party can only vote for candidates running for the nonpartisan Board of Education.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jennifer Barrios and Rachel Chason contributed to this report.