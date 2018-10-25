Voters in Montgomery County face a rarity this year: a three-way race for county executive. Democrat Marc Elrich and Republican Robin Ficker are joined by Nancy Floreen, a county council member who left the Democratic Party to run as an independent.
All three candidates vying to succeed outgoing County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) have a vision for the state’s most populous jurisdiction as it faces the challenges of promoting economic growth and expanding the tax base while dealing with overcrowded schools, traffic congestion and increasing demands on the county budget.
Click below for profiles of each of the three candidates, as well as additional coverage of the race:
Other Maryland elections stories from Montgomery County:
Democrat Marc Elrich endorsed by real estate group
Nancy Floreen says she’ll rejoin the Democrats — right after the election
Ike Leggett endorses Jealous, but says he won’t campaign against Hogan
Candidates for Montgomery executive spar over development, roads vs. transit
Montgomery executive candidate Nancy Floreen returns $18K in contributions
Montgomery resident alleges Floreen violated campaign finance law
Some sniping but also consensus at first Montgomery County executive debate
Montgomery prepares for an unusual event: A hotly contested general election
Nancy Floreen raises $340,000 in bid for Montgomery County executive
Nancy Floreen qualifies to run in Montgomery County executive race
Montgomery County Sierra Club now endorses Marc Elrich
Nancy Floreen submits signatures to get on ballot as an independent