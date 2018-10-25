

The candidates for Montgomery County executive at a recent debate. From left: Republican Robin Ficker, Democrat Marc Elrich and independent Nancy Floreen. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Voters in Montgomery County face a rarity this year: a three-way race for county executive. Democrat Marc Elrich and Republican Robin Ficker are joined by Nancy Floreen, a county council member who left the Democratic Party to run as an independent.

All three candidates vying to succeed outgoing County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) have a vision for the state’s most populous jurisdiction as it faces the challenges of promoting economic growth and expanding the tax base while dealing with overcrowded schools, traffic congestion and increasing demands on the county budget.

Click below for profiles of each of the three candidates, as well as additional coverage of the race:



Democrat Marc Elrich (right), greets voters along with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, before a debate on Sept. 15 in Rockville, Md. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)



Republican Robin Ficker smiles as he hands out brochures outside the Silver Spring metro station. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)



Nancy Floreen, who is running as an independent, is seen at the Montgomery County Board of Elections delivering petition signatures to get on the general-election ballot. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

