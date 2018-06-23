In addition to voting for two at-large council members for the first time, Prince George’s County residents will decide Tuesday who to elect to nine district council seats.

All of the candidates are Democrats, meaning the results of Tuesday’s primary will be decisive. In Districts 3 and 4, incumbent County Council Chair Dannielle M. Glaros (D) and Vice Chair Todd M. Turner (D) face no opposition.

Read more about the seven other races:

District 1

Former council member Thomas E. Dernoga (D) and Laurel Mayor Craig Moe are vying to succeed council member Mary A. Lehman (D-Laurel) in a heated race centered on development. Lehman is term-limited and running for state delegate.

Dernoga was criticized after he left office in 2010 for having asked developers who were seeking approvals for projects to pay for improvements in the communities where those projects would be located. That prompted state legislators to pass an ethics bill that banned council members from asking anyone seeking legislation or approval to provide anything of monetary value.

A real estate developer-funded super PAC, Maryland Alliance for Progress, sent out mailers calling Dernoga’s “political shenanigans” an “embarrassment to Prince George’s.”

Dernoga, a 59-year-old lawyer, has spent the last five years as an assistant state attorney general. He said he will “never apologize for standing up to developers” and wants to focus on smart growth and environmental protection.

Moe, 58, who was elected to the part-time position of mayor in 2002, said the difference between him and Dernoga is that he will not do “things behind closed doors.”

“I am transparent and open,” said Moe, who retired this year from the Maryland Transit Administration after more than 30 years in state government and previously worked as a firefighter.

He said he is proud of his record as mayor, especially on public safety, and his engagement with residents.

District 2

Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth is challenging incumbent Deni Taveras, the first Latina elected to the council. Taveras, who in 2014 beat state Del. Doyle Niemann by six votes, said she is relying on the same grass-roots campaigning approach this time.

“The minute I speak to people about my hard work and what we’ve been able to achieve over the last three years, then they are amenable to reelecting me,” said Taveras, 45, who lives in Adelphi.

Taveras introduced legislation that holds landlords accountable for prostitution and human-trafficking on their rental properties — a growing source of concern for residents.

Hollingsworth, 36, said Taveras has not had “a vision for everything that can happen” and has not communicated enough with leaders of municipalities. Hollingsworth is backed by the teacher’s union and most of the public safety unions. She ran for Hyattsville City Council in 2011 and was elected mayor in 2015.

“Ninety percent of the things I wanted to accomplish are done,” said Hollingsworth, who cited increased partnerships with businesses and nonprofits and more resident engagement.

District 5

Former state delegate Jolene Ivey (D) is competing against Bladensburg Mayor Walter L. James Jr. and three lesser-known candidates to succeed council member Andrea M. Harrison (D), who is term-limited and running for state delegate.

Ivey, who lost a primary race for lieutenant governor as the running mate of Doug Gansler in 2014, describes herself as a progressive candidate and says she wants to improve constituent services, focusing on issues like trash pickup.

“My record and my actions show I’m effective and accessible and don’t take anything from anybody,” said Ivey, 56, who served as chair of the Prince George’s County House delegation in Annapolis.

James, 43, has been mayor of Bladensburg since 2005. On the council, he said, he would focus on collaborating with municipalities and promoting economic development that benefits inside-the-Beltway communities.

The other three candidates have not previously held elected office.

Rochelle Mincey-Thompson, 28, said she is running because she hasn’t seen “much change” in her neighborhood since she grew up there.

Albert Slocum, 48, a self-employed financial adviser, said he is running because he doesn’t think the county has done enough to support low-income families like the one he grew up in.

Patricia Waiters did not respond to requests for comment.

District 6

Council member Derrick Leon Davis (D-Mitchellville) is being challenged by two political newcomers who say Davis has paid too much attention to wealthier parts of Prince George’s.

“Davis is focused on development but not on people,” said Ryan Greene, 43, who owns a media company and decided to run “because it wasn’t enough just complain on Facebook anymore.”

Davis, 50, said he has “worked hard to grow the district and the county’s stature in the region.” He is vice chairman of the board of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and has worked closely with outgoing County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D) on the county’s economic revival.

But Duane Staples, the president of his homeowners’ association in Largo, says he does not think residents in the district’s poorer communities have benefited under Davis.

Staples, 39, says he would focus on those communities and on improving Prince George’s struggling education system.

District 7

Eight candidates are vying to succeed council member Karen R. Toles (D-Suitland), who is term-limited and running for one of the new at-large seats.

Community activist Bruce Branch, 61, who ran against Toles in 2014 and is president of a public relations company, said it is “pretty obvious that we need change.”

He is competing with Rodney Streeter, chief of staff to incumbent council member Andrea Harrison (D-Springdale); Krystal Oriadha, a progressive activist who works for a nonprofit focused on diverting youth from prison; B.J. Paige, who grew up in District 7 and now runs a mentoring program for at-risk youth; Juan Stewart Jr., a data scientist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center; Karen Anderson, former president of the Suitland Civic Association; Michele Clarke, a teacher in Prince George’s public schools; and Gary Lee Falls.

Streeter wants to improve senior services, focus on constituent services and help returning prisoners, according to his website. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Streeter was arrested in 1998 for allegedly trying to smuggle heroin to his brother at the now-closed Lorton Correctional Complex. Branch, who filed a complaint with the Board of Election challenging Street’s eligibility to run, called Streeter a “flawed candidate.”

Oriadha, 31, wants universal pre-kindergarten, a “living” wage and to address the district’s food deserts. She lives with her wife in Seat Pleasant and would be the first openly gay council member.

Paige, a 36-year-old consultant for the county’s Economic Development Council, wants to see programming to help recently released prisoners, better support for aging residents and help for youth.

Stewart, 30, wants to focus on ending food deserts and preserving the environment in the county where he grew up.

Clarke, 49, a first-grade teacher, wants to focus on ending food deserts, providing programming for recently released prisoners and creating more affordable housing.

Anderson, 50, of Suitland, said she is running to reduce “disparities within our community” and to “elevate” the voices of District 7 residents.

Falls did not respond to requests for comment.

District 8

Five candidates are vying to succeed council member Obie Patterson (D-Fort Washington), who is term-limited and running for state senator.

Monique Anderson-Walker, a native Prince Georgian who lives in Fort Washington and works at a real estate firm, wants to increase cooperation with small businesses and provide more job opportunities for residents, according to her website. She did not respond to requests for comment.

Carlton Carter, a high school principal in Northern Virginia, said he wants to ensure that all students are safe in schools, and that every school has a trained school resource officer in it.

Tony Knotts, currently a state delegate, held the District 8 seat from 2002 to 2010. He faced criticism then for his dual role as chairman of the council and an employee at the then-turmoil-filled Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

Knotts did not respond to requests for comment.

Karen Porter is a military veteran and has “worked for several governmental agencies and the Prince George’s County Public School District throughout her career,” according to her website. She wants to promote small minority businesses and improve education, the site says. She did not return requests for comment.

Markida Walker, of Fort Washington, is a Realtor who started her own food truck business. She currently works a contract security officer for the Department of Homeland Security. Walker, 41, said she wants to “clean up” the government and bring more accountability to the council.

District 9

Eight candidates are vying to succeed council member Mel Franklin, who is term-limited and running for an at-large seat.

Tamara Davis Brown, 50, a well-known activist, wants to make the county council “more open and transparent.” For years she has kept an email listserv that explains legislation and county policies and, she said, has more than 5,000 members. Brown is an attorney specializing in telecommunications law.

Sydney Harrison, clerk of the circuit court, did not respond to requests for comment.

Orlando Barnes, 54, was a Prince George’s police officer for 20 years and is running to bring “integrity” and “accountability measures” to the school system.

Daren Hester, 50, a property manager, wants to see the county treat senior citizens better, and cultivate economic development.

Kevin Harris, 36, a federal contractor who spent 10 years in the Navy, wants to ensure that more money “makes it into the classroom” and to see the council look for “innovative ways to reduce traffic congestion and create good jobs.”

Rodney Taylor, 55, associate director for Prince George’s County Animal Services wants to ensure the power plants in District 9 do not endanger residents’ health. His other top priority is education.

Jeffrey Rascoe and Tanya Brooks did not respond to requests for comment.