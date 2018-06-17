

Democratic candidates for Montgomery County executive, clockwise from top left: George L. Leventhal, Rose Krasnow, C. William Frick, Roger Berliner, David Blair and Marc Elrich. (Sarah L. Voisin, Bill O'Leary, Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

One woman and five men are battling for the Democratic nomination to lead Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction. The winner of the June 26 primary will face Republican Robin Ficker in November. Click on the links below for brief sketches of each of the Democratic candidates, and other coverage of the race:



Candidate Roger Berliner and wife Karen, left, arrive to a forum on racial equality and immigrant rights in February. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



Candidate David Blair appears in April at a forum on business challenges facing Montgomery County. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



Candidate Marc Elrich, right, talks with primary opponent C. William Frick after a forum in November. Candidate Rose Krasnow is at right. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)



C. William Frick makes a point as at Democratic candidates forum in April. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



Candidate Rose Krasnow talks with citizens before a candidates forum on racial equality and immigrant rights. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



Candidate George L. Leventhal talks to people in the crowd after a forum last fall in Rockville. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

