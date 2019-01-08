

Sen.-elect Sarah Elfreth, left, walks with Sen.-elect Katie Fry Hester during an orientation session in Annapolis. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

When the Maryland General Assembly starts its annual 90-day session on Wednesday, nearly a third of the lawmakers will be newly elected.

The freshman class includes the legislature’s largest group of female lawmakers to ever serve in the state house.

Their personal and professional experience runs the gamut. Some are teachers, others are attorneys and former congressional and legislative aides. There are two former journalists, one talk show radio host, a former Broadway star and a former entertainer on a cruise ship.

To celebrate their swearing in, here’s one interesting fact about each of the 61 newest members of the House of Delegates and Senate, taken from their campaign websites and media reports:

House of Delegates

Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery): He is a union organizer and community advocate who is young, Afro-Latino and gay

Lauren Arikan (R-Baltimore County): She lives on an eight-acre farm with chickens and dairy goats; supports midwifery; founded Birth Circle of Baltimore; and considers herself a member of Turkish-American community

Dalya Attar (D-Baltimore City): She is a Baltimore prosecutor and an Orthodox Jew.

Heather Bagnall (D-Anne Arundel): She is an actress who cofounded a theatrical company. About a decade ago she worked for Disney as part of its cruise line entertainment.

J. Sandra Bartlett (D-Anne Arundel): She is an attorney that practices intellectual property law and served on the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee for eight years.

Harry Bhandari (D-Baltimore County): He says he is the first Nepalese-American immigrant to be elected in Maryland

Joseph Boteler III (R-Baltimore County): He served as chairman of President Trump’s 2016 campaign in Baltimore County

Regina Boyce (D-Baltimore City): She used to work for the Department of Athletics and Recreation at Johns Hopkins University, studied kinesiology and loves biking in her district



A view of the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Tony Bridges (D-Baltimore City): He has worked for both former Governor Martin O’Malley (D) and former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon (D), doing community relations-type work

Alice Cain (D-Anne Arundel): She worked on Capitol Hill in the late 1980s, and appeared on MSNBC in 2017 to talk about the #MeToo movement and about being groped by a congressional donor decades earlier

Jon S. Cardin (D-Baltimore): He returns to the House of Delegates after a failed bid for Attorney General in 2014. The nephew of U.S. Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.), he has had weird encounters with rappers in Baltimore and proposed to his now-wife using city resources in the Inner Harbor.

Julie Palakovich Carr (D-Montgomery): She is a scientist and teaches scientists how to communicate. She is the CEO of Victory Guide, a tech start-up for people seeking elected office

Lorig Charkoudian (D-Montgomery): She is the daughter of Armenian civil rights activists who has a PhD in conflict resolution/mediation practices. She once organized an event to lobby Starbucks to allow mothers to breastfeed openly

Nick Charles (D-Prince George’s): He served in the Air Force for five years

Brian Chisholm (R-Anne Arundel): He owns a fitness gym in Severna Park and fills the seat vacated by Meagan Simonaire, a one-term Republican who did not seek re-election and switched parties last year.

Dan Cox (R-Frederick): A conservative who once ran for Congress, he was a decathlete during his time at St. Mary’s College. To work his way through college, he worked as a lifeguard and a restaurant server.

Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s): He was a U.S. Army Ranger for five years

Charlotte Crutchfield (D-Montgomery): She is an attorney and a military widow who once served as an assistant state’s attorney and now practices employment law

Debra M. Davis (D-Charles): She is a former two-term member of the Charles County Board of Commissioners and an attorney who works in Prince George’s County

Jessica Feldmark (D-Howard): She served as chief of staff to former Howard County Executive Ken Ulman. Two decades ago she served in AmeriCorps.



Del.-elect Leslie Lopez, left, and Del.-elect Wanika Fisher, center, speak to Regina Todd, from Library and Information Services during new lawmaker orientation. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Wanika Fisher (D-Prince George’s): She was a student government leader at the University of Maryland. An attorney, she worked as an aide to former Sen. Victor Ramirez

Michele Guyton (D-Baltimore): She is a developmental psychologist. All three of her sons have disabilities, and she co-founded a support group for families with disabilities. She served on the state Board of Education (appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R))

Andrea Harrison (D-Prince George’s): She is a former Prince George’s County Council member and the daughter of a well-known Prince George’s politician.

Wayne Hartman (R-Worcester): He is a former Ocean City Council member who describes himself as a fiscal conservative.

Julian Ivey (D-Prince George’s): As a child, he played Simba in Broadway’s Lion King. The son of well-known politicos in Prince George’s, he led protests at the University of Maryland over campus police tactics and campus racism



In January 2014, Julian Ivey, then aged 18, gives his mother Jolene Ivey a shoulder rub before Sunday dinner in their home in Cheverly, Md. Jolene Ivey was a state delegate at the time; she is now on the Prince George’s County Council. Julian Ivey was just elected to the House of Delegates. His father, former state’s attorney Glenn Ivey, is visible at the far right of the photo. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Steve Johnson (D-Harford): As a youngster, he lived in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. He used to work as a supervisor for a construction company on a project at Locust Point Shipyard.

Ken Kerr (D-Frederick): He is an English professor who was first elected to the Frederick school board.

Mary Lehman (D-Prince George’s): She is a former Prince George’s County Council member. She also is a former journalist



Then-Prince George’s County Council member Mary Lehman, left, speaks with colleague Karen Toles during a Prince George's County board meeting in Upper Marlboro in 2017. Lehman will be sworn in Wednesday as a state lawmaker. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Robbyn Lewis (D-Baltimore City): She was appointed to the legislature in December 2016. Her parents sent her and her sisters to Hebrew Day School. She spent a year studying abroad in France and has worked in the Peace Corp in Africa.

Lesley Lopez (D-Montgomery): She is a former journalist and worked on America’s Most Wanted. She was adopted by her stepfather, who is Hispanic



Del.-elect Leslie Lopez attends an orientation session in Annapolis last year. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Sara Love (D-Montgomery): She is a graduate of Princeton University. She is a lawyer, a social justice advocate and for the last few years was a lobbyist for the Maryland chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Nino Mangione (R-Baltimore County): While at Towson University he was president of the Towson University Republican Club. His family owns WCBM, a radio station in Baltimore County, where he hosts a radio show.

Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick): He grew up in a military family and lived in Europe and Asia.

Lily Qi (D-Montgomery): She is a first generation Chinese immigrant, married to an opera singer.



Delegate-elect Lily Qi, inside her North Potomac basement, which served as her campaign’s “situation room” this year as she made her first run for public office. (Arelis R. Hernández/TWP)

Mike Rogers (D-Anne Arundel): He served 30 years in the Army, first as a medical service corp officer. He retired as a colonel

Emily Shetty (D-Montgomery): An attorney, she has a background in public policy, including serving as legislative director to U.S. Rep. Ed Towns (D-N.Y.) and senior legislative director of legislative affairs for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Stephanie Smith (D-Baltimore City): She is an attorney. She was a member of AmeriCorps and earned her masters degree in urban affairs and public policy.

Jared Solomon (D-Montgomery): He worked as policy advisor to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania.

Vaughn Stewart (D-Montgomery): He served as policy director for then-state Sen. Jamie Raskin’s successful congressional campaign. He grew up in Alabama and attended NYU Law School.

Jen Terrasa (D-Howard): She is an attorney who served 12 years on the Howard County Council.

Veronica Turner (D-Prince George’s): She is a former delegate who opposed the ultimately successful campaign for same-sex marriage in Maryland. Her 2018 campaign website described her as “the godmother of family issues.”



Then-Del. Veronica Turner listens to Rev. Nathaniel Thomas of Forestville Redeemer Baptist Church and other ministers on before staging a prayer rally against same sex marriage outside the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Md., on March 8, 2011. (Hamil Harris/WASHINGTON POST)

Courtney Watson (D-Howard): She is a former two-term member of the Howard County Council. Her public career began as a member of the county school board

Ron Watson (D-Prince George’s): He served on the Prince George’s County school board for four years. His parents are retired principals

Melissa Wells (D-Baltimore City): She is a member of the Baltimore Washington Trades union

Maryland state Senate

Malcolm Augustine (D-Prince George’s): He is a former member of the Metro board. He coaches his daughters’ basketball and track teams



Maryland state senator-elect Malcolm Augustine, shown at a meeting of the WMATA board in 2016. (Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post)

Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s): He retired after 30 years as a Natural Resources police officer. He dropped out of college in his freshman year to work construction and later in life finished his bachelor’s degree and obtain his master’s degree.

Pam Beidle (D-Anne Arundel): She has served in the House of Delegates since 2006. Before joining the General Assembly, she was a member of the Anne Arundel County Council for almost 10 years.



Pam Beidle, then a member of the Anne Arundel County Council, giggles at her home in Linthicum in 2005 as she watches her husband Len, left, attempt to get their dog Brandy to sit still for a photo along with their nieces Kassie 3, left center and Karlie, 23 months. (Grant L. Gursky)

Jill Carter (D-Baltimore City): She returns to Annapolis after serving 14 years in the House of Delegates. She is the daughter of the late civil rights leader, Walter P. Carter.



Then-Del. Don H, Dwyer Jr. talks with then-Del. Jill P. Carter in the statehouse in 2012. (Mark Gail/THE WASHINGTON POST)

Mary Beth Carozza (R-Worcester): She served in the House of Delegates for one term. Grew up in Ocean City and worked in her family’s business, “Beefy’s.”

Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel): She was the student member of the Board of Regents at Towson University. She becomes the youngest woman in history to serve in the state Senate

Arthur Ellis (D-Charles): He is an accountant who served in the Air Force but was discharged due to injury

Jason Gallion (R-Harford): He is a farmer, a volunteer fireman and a native Marylander. His first job, at 15, was milking cows on his uncle’s farm. He fills the seat of former Sen. Wayne Norman who died unexpectedly last session

Melony Griffith (D-Prince George’s): She served 16 years in the House of Delegates

Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore City): He served one term in the House of Delegates. He works as the chief of staff for the Baltimore City Department of Social Services and once served as assistant deputy mayor



Sen.-elect Sarah Elfreth, left, will be the youngest woman to ever serve in the Maryland state Senate. She walks with Sen.-elect Katie Fry Hester to a lunch during an orientation session last month. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Katie Fry Hester (D-Howard): She is an engineer. She also is a Maryland first responder and volunteers for WISP Ski Patrol.

Ben Kramer (D-Montgomery): He is a three-term delegate who prides himself on working across the aisle. He says “disagreeing without being disagreeable” is his motto

Clarence Lam (D-Howard): He is a doctor who served in the House for one term. He served as a health educator in AmeriCorps and as a deacon at his church

Cory McCray (D-Baltimore City): He is an electrician. His first major piece of legislation while serving in the House of Delegates was a bill that restored voting rights to felons. He served one term in the House



During the 2016 legislative session, then Dels. Antonio Hayes (D-Baltimore), Cory McCray (D-Baltimore) and Brooke E. Lierman (D-Baltimore). (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Obie Patterson (D-Prince George’s): He has some of the most legislative experience of any in the freshman class. Returns to the General Assembly after serving three terms in the House (1994-2002) and two terms on the Prince George’s County Council.



Then-Prince George’s County Council member Obie Patterson gave the thumbs-up to someone in the crowd after taking the oath of office in Upper Marlboro, Md., in 2010. (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)

Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City): She joins the Senate after serving eight years in the House of Delegates. She is the first openly gay woman to serve in the Senate

Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Montgomery): He was elected to the House of Delegates in 2006. He was on the law review at the University of California at Berkeley School of Law, where he received his law degree