

From left to right, Prince George’s County Council members Deni Taveras (D-District 2), Calvin S. Hawkins II (D-At Large), Rodney C. Streeter (D-District 7) and Sydney J. Harrison (D-District 9). (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Improving a struggling public school system. Fighting for environmental “justice.” Countering negative stereotypes about their county. Attracting new business.

These are just a few of the priorities voiced by the 11 members of the Prince George’s County Council, seven of whom are newly elected to their seats.

This term, following a ballot measure, the council for the first time includes two at-large seats, which are intended to make the all-Democratic council less parochial and increase its institutional knowledge.

After two terms representing District 9, Mel Franklin will fill one of the at-large seats. Four other incumbents were reelected, and they will be joined on the dais by six newcomers.

[Alsobrooks sought resignation of Prince George’s school board member]

Together, the new members have decades of government experience: as council staff, in the county executive’s office and at the state level. One of them served on the council years ago.

The Washington Post asked every council member: What’s your biggest priority for 2019? What’s the biggest problem in Prince George’s, and what are you doing to fix it? What’s your favorite spot or thing to do in your district?

Here are their answers:

Mel Franklin

Franklin (At Large), of Upper Marlboro, worked as an assistant attorney general with the state and a federal antitrust attorney with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission before joining the council in 2010.

Biggest priority: Making sure there is a plan for school construction and that Prince George’s receives enough funding from the state to improve its schools.

Biggest problem: The negative perception of the county’s schools, which Franklin said he worked to improve as a member of the state commission on school construction.

Favorite thing to do in Prince George’s: National Harbor on date nights with his wife.

Calvin S. Hawkins II

Hawkins (At Large), of Upper Marlboro, has worked in county government for more than two decades, most recently in emergency management. He won support on the campaign trail by speaking openly about his conviction for an armed robbery at age 21 and his belief in second chances.

Biggest priority: “Assisting with reforming the procurement process for private and public economic development opportunities,” Hawkins wrote in an email.

Biggest problem: Establishing Prince George’s as a competitor for new economic development, which Hawkins said he plans to work on in conversation with new County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) and his council colleagues.

Favorite thing to do in Prince George’s: “I enjoy (and am really passionate about) teaching citizens about the importance of preparing for emergencies,” Hawkins said.

[Nominee to lead Prince George’s permitting department faces scrutiny]



Council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large)

Council member Calvin S. Hawkins II (D-At Large)

Thomas E. Dernoga

Dernoga (District 1), of Laurel, is a lawyer who has spent the last five years as an assistant state’s attorney general. He served on the council from 2002-2010.

Biggest priority: To determine why the Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement, and the county 311 system, “have so many complaints about effectiveness,” then correct those deficiencies and “make sure that constituent services are premiere class,” Dernoga wrote in an email.

Biggest problem: Quality-of-life issues, which Dernoga said he plans to address by improving code enforcement, targeting infrastructure deficiencies and supporting economic development that benefits residents.

Favorite place: Laurel-Beltsville Senior Activity Center.

[Activists, residents resist Hogan’s push for Redskins stadium at Oxon Cove]



Council member Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1), left, speaks with Jolene Ivey (D-District 5). (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Council member Deni Taveras (D-District 2)

Deni Taveras

Taveras (District 2), of Adelphi, is in her second term on the council. She has worked for the federal government and as a top aide to former state Sen. Victor R. Ramirez (D-Prince George’s).

Biggest priority: Ensuring there is funding for new school construction and economic development in the northern part of the county.

Biggest problem: Not enough “diverse voices in positions of power to advocate on behalf of new communities,” said Taveras, the first Latina elected to the council. She said she is talking with Alsobrooks about nominating leaders from diverse backgrounds.

Favorite activity: “I love trying the diverse foods in my district,” Taveras said, citing Shagga Coffee and Restaurant, La Chiquita and Busboys and Poets in Hyattsville.

[Prince George’s police officers sue county alleging racial discrimination]



Council member Dannielle M. Glaros (D-District 3)

Council member Todd M. Turner (D-District 4)

Dannielle M. Glaros

Glaros (District 3), of Riverdale Park, served as council chair this year. She was the chief of staff to former council member Eric Olson before joining the council in 2014.

Biggest priority: Countywide, Glaros said she wants to implement the comprehensive housing strategy completed this year. In her district, she said, she wants to focus on developing workforce housing along the under-construction Purple Line.

Biggest problem: “The underfunding of health and human service needs in the county,” Glaros said, noting that last year she examined funding for health and human services and realized how little the county spends per capita on and health and human services compared to other jurisdictions.

Favorite activity: Biking the trails in her district, visiting Lake Artemesia, the College Park Aviation Museum and the Riverdale House Museum.

[Alsobrooks appoints a mix of new and familiar faces to top posts]

Todd M. Turner

Turner (District 4), of Bowie, served as a legislative officer for the county before being elected to the council in 2014. He was unanimously elected chair of the council on Dec. 4.

Biggest priority: As chair, “being the bridge between council members, and with the county executive.”

Biggest problem: The county’s “negative perception” in the region, which Turner said he has tried to improve as a member of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Favorite spot: “I try to be supportive of all the culinary and entertainment options” in my district, Turner said, listing Mission Barbeque, Old Bowie Town Grille, T.J. Elliott’s and Jerry’s Seafood as some of his favorites.



Council member Jolene Ivey (D-District 5), left. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Council member Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6)

Jolene Ivey

Ivey (District 5), of Cheverly, is a former state delegate and candidate for lieutenant governor who, while in Annapolis, chaired the Prince George’s delegation.

Biggest priority: “Environmental justice,” particularly for communities inside the Beltway.

Biggest problem: “Clearly our education system,” Ivey said. She has spoken to Alsobrooks and interim schools superintendent Monica Goldson about expanding a mentorship program for struggling parents.

Favorite spot: “What? Do you expect me to pick one of my favorite children?” Ivey said. “I love them all.”

[Accidental shooting by police officer at party called ‘jackassery’]

Derrick Leon Davis

Davis (District 6), of Upper Marlboro, was a Head Start program manager and headed the Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund before joining the council in 2011, when he filled the seat vacated by Leslie Johnson, the wife of former county executive Jack B. Johnson (D), after her arrest on corruption charges.

Biggest priority: Implementing the comprehensive housing strategy completed this year and continuing to encourage development around transit areas.

Biggest problem: “A territorial approach to governing by some politicians and lack of regional synergy,” Davis said. He said he tried to address the issue as vice-chair of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Favorite spot: Friday date nights at home with his wife.



Council member Rodney C. Streeter (D-District 7)

Council member Monique Anderson-Walker (D-District 8)

Rodney C. Streeter

Streeter, (District 7), of Hillcrest Heights, served as chief of staff to former council member Andrea C. Harrison (D-District 5) before being elected in November.

Biggest priority: “Getting to know my district more intimately,” Streeter said, adding that he plans to attend many community meetings to hear from constituents.

Biggest problem: Lack of timely “core services,” like tree-trimming and street-paving, was something Streeter said he frequently heard about the campaign trail. He said he wants to work with Alsobrooks to address it.

Favorite spot: Streeter said he tries to visit new restaurants in his district to make sure they know they are welcome, recently including a Chipotle and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

[Family of critically injured child sues Md. casino over handrail]

Monique Anderson-Walker

Walker (District 8), of Fort Washington, worked as a commercial real estate broker before winning her seat on the council in November.

Biggest priority: “Finding out wat the constituents really want.”

Biggest problem: Lack of connectivity within the county via public transit, which Walker said she wants to begin to address by talking with residents about where they have trouble getting to in the county.

Favorite spot: “There’s so much to do in my district — whether it’s staring at the sunset or watching an air show at Joint Base Andrews, or having good shopping or good food — I don’t think I can choose.”



Council member Sydney J. Harrison (D-District 9)

Sydney J. Harrison

Harrison (District 9), of Brandywine, was elected clerk of the Prince George’s County Circuit Court in 2014.

Biggest priority: Building constituent services in the district by being responsive and transparent.

Biggest problem: “The community’s concerns are my concerns — education, public health, public safety and transportation, and smart and responsible growth,” Harrison wrote in an email. “I look forward to working in unity with my Council colleagues and my community to build a better future.”

Favorite spot: “I love just about everything in our community,” said Harrison, who grew up in District 9. “One of my most favorite activities is coaching youth soccer.”