Prince George’s voters go to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for county executive, county council, school board, state legislature and more. In the overwhelmingly Democratic county, many of the primary winners will be unopposed in the general election. Others will be heavily favored.
There are nine Democrats running for county executive, and one Republican, Jerry Mathis, who is assured a spot on the ballot in November.
Here are profiles of the top three Democratic contenders:
Will Prince George’s County elect its first female executive?
Edwards files finance report late, trails Alsobrooks in fundraising
Union-funded super PAC accuses Alsobrooks of ‘pay-to-play politics
‘Second chance kind of guy’: Council candidate open about criminal past