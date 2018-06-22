

(Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post, Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post, Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post/The top candidates for Prince George’s County executive, from left: Democrats Angela Alsobrooks, Donna F. Edwards, C. Anthony Muse.)

Prince George’s voters go to the polls Tuesday to nominate candidates for county executive, county council, school board, state legislature and more. In the overwhelmingly Democratic county, many of the primary winners will be unopposed in the general election. Others will be heavily favored.

There are nine Democrats running for county executive, and one Republican, Jerry Mathis, who is assured a spot on the ballot in November.

Here are profiles of the top three Democratic contenders:



Angela Alsobrooks, center, parades down Addison Road on May, 05, 2018 in Seat Pleasant, Md. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



County executive candidate Donna F. Edwards served four terms in Congress. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)



Maryland State Sen. C. Anthony Muse talks with voters as he campaigns for Prince George's County executive. (J. Lawler Duggan/For The Washington Post)

And click here to read about the Democratic primary for state's attorney, or chief county prosecutor, which this year is as much about rehabilitation as punishment

Other recent stories about Prince George's candidates:

Will Prince George’s County elect its first female executive?

Edwards files finance report late, trails Alsobrooks in fundraising

Union-funded super PAC accuses Alsobrooks of ‘pay-to-play politics

‘Second chance kind of guy’: Council candidate open about criminal past

Council candidate faced harassment allegations years ago