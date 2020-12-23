He relinquished the gavel in 2019, after being diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, and was replaced as chamber leader by Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore City Democrat.
But Miller kept his seat representing parts of Prince George’s and Calvert counties. Now, with his cancer spreading and the legislature set to reconvene in mid-January, Miller sent a letter to Ferguson saying it was time to retire.
“My heart and my mind remain strong, but my body has grown too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session,” the letter said.
Miller is scheduled to address reporters at noon.
Despite his deteriorating health, Miller had hoped to be in his seat next month, telling a reporter in early December that he was still serving his constituents “every day through email and through the virtual Internet.”
An avowed pragmatist who had little patience for ideologues, Miller was adept at reading the political winds as his state tilted leftward in recent years. Despite his moderate views, he backed the repeal of the death penalty and enactment of same-sex marriage. He also led the campaign to legalize casino gambling in Maryland.
Once considered a gubernatorial contender, Miller’s statewide prospects ended in 1989 when he was caught on television usng a profanity to describe Baltimore. He held on to his Senate throne for the next 30 years, as eight governors came and went.
