Miller’s casket was then carried into the historic State House by troopers who served along with him and placed under its dome, steps away from the Senate chamber where he was a fixture at the rostrum for three decades.

His family held a private memorial ceremony, joined by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), a longtime friend who had known Miller since he was a child; Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County).

On Friday, members of the Maryland congressional delegation, former governors, elected officials and former staffers are expected to stream through the State House to pay their final respects. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, only those invited are allowed to view the casket; masks and social distancing requirements will be in place.

At midday, Hogan will offer a tribute during a Senate session dedicated to Miller. Former and current senators will also offer words about a man who devoted his life to public service.

Numerous tributes poured in following Miller’s passing. Former president Bill Clinton, who was his friend, tweeted that Miller was “fiercely loyal” and “had the ability to get things done.”

Miller was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1970, winning a seat in the Senate four years later. He was in office through eight Maryland governors; during certain debates, many argue, he wielded more power than some of them.

Miller remained in office for nearly two years after his cancer diagnosis, though he stepped down as Senate president last year. He resigned his Senate seat on Dec. 23, saying his health was failing and he no longer had the strength to serve.