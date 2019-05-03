Del. Dereck Davis (D-Prince Georges)seconded the nomination of Del. Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) for Maryland House speaker. But his fellow Prince Georgians were disappointed. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

The excitement of electing the first black woman to serve as speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates this week was mixed with a familiar frustration for many in Prince George’s County, one of the wealthiest majority-black jurisdictions in the country.

Even as officials there congratulated Del. Adrienne Jones of Baltimore County, they said the way in which the Democratic establishment rallied around her, instead of Del. Dereck Davis of Prince George’s, raised long-simmering questions about the county’s role in politics and the enduring legacy of racism in Maryland.

Black politicians from Prince George’s were edged out in the last two gubernatorial races, and leaders there saw Davis’s possible ascension to the powerful speaker’s post as recognition that was long overdue.

“I keep thinking about what my Dad told me as a young professional,” Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George’s) wrote in a Wednesday Facebook post that was widely circulated among officials in the county. “It sounded like conspiracy theory at the time but today I saw it again firsthand, ‘By the time you learn the rules, they change the rules’ and not to help you out but to help them out!!!”

Prince George’s has the largest share of Democratic voters in deep-blue Maryland, but its residents hold none of the top positions in Annapolis. (Former governor Parris Glendening was from Prince George’s, but he was white). Early this year, a white Democratic legislator from Harford County used a racial slur to refer to a Prince George’s legislative district.

Rep. Anthony G. Brown, a former state lawmaker and lieutenant governor who lives in Mitchellsville, lost the governor’s race to Larry Hogan in 2014. Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III lost the gubernatorial primary to Ben Jealous last year.



Del. Dereck Davis (D-Prince George’s), center, was endorsed for the speakership by a majority of the black caucus, including Del. Adrienne Jones, right. But House Democrats were deadlocked between Davis and Del. Maggie McIntosh, and ultimately chose Jones instead. (Brian Witte/AP)

Then Davis failed to secure the top leadership spot in the House of Delegates, despite winning the backing of a majority of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland and a pledge of support from the 42-member Republican minority.

There were a variety of factors at play in each case, including ideology, personality, geography and race. But the rejection of Davis stung especially hard.

[Racial divisions laid bare in historic vote for next speaker]

The Democratic caucus was divided between him and Del. Maggie McIntosh (Baltimore City), who is white. After hours of negotiations, they selected Jones, who had dropped out of the race days earlier in an attempt to build support for Davis.

Her victory made history in the chamber, which for more than four centuries been led by white men. Walker and other leaders from Prince George’s said they were excited to support her. But there were other emotions too.



Del. Jay Walker (D-Prince George’s) posted on Facebook that Jones’s victory was “bittersweet.” (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

“Today was bitter sweet,” Walker wrote in the Facebook post. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed.”

Baker pointed out that Hogan, former Speaker Michael E. Busch, whose death April 7 triggered the succession fight, and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller all have prided themselves on the ability to work across the aisle, a trait Davis — a political centrist — was criticized for by some left-leaning Democrats.

“It boggles the mind that he was not acceptable,” Baker said. “If you look at their votes, if you look at their temperament, he was the same as Mike Busch. But he is an African American from Prince George's, and Mike Busch — and I loved Mike Busch — was a white guy from Anne Arundel.”

Davis did not respond to requests for comment.

Council member Derrick Leon Davis (D-District 6), who graduated from the same high school as Davis and publicly backed his bid for speaker, said constituents told him at a town hall this week that they “feel again taken for granted by the same Democratic Party for which we deliver mightily.”

Walker noted in his Facebook post that Prince George’s is the state’s second largest jurisdiction, behind Montgomery County, and has the second largest Democratic delegation in the General Assembly, by one vote.

“Yet we have NO elected statewide leaders,” he wrote.

Walker was in a cigar bar in Annapolis this year when a white fellow Democrat Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (Harford), referred to a district in Prince George’s as a “n----- district.”

Although other legislators also witnessed the slur, it went unaddressed for several weeks, until the black caucus summoned Lisanti for an explanation. Days later, the House voted to censure Lisanti, who apologized for the remark but also said she had been misunderstood.

Davis, who has chaired the powerful Economic Matters Committee for 16 years, is one of two House committee chairs from Prince George’s. Neighboring Montgomery County has two chairs. House Majority Leader Kathleen Dumais, State Treasurer Nancy Kopp, Comptroller Peter Franchot, Attorney General Brian Frosh and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen are all from Montgomery.

In news conferences, late-night phone conversations and visits to Annapolis in recent weeks, Prince George’s officials threw their political weight behind Davis, touting his credentials and history-making potential.

“We do not have in statewide leadership a single Prince Georgian, nor do we have an African-American,” County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) said at a news conference last month, praising Davis as “fair-minded and respected.” She came to Annapolis for Wednesday’s vote, hoping to see her constituent emerge victorious.

Some who supported Davis said they wished he had taken the vote to the floor and tried to win with the support of Republicans. But such a maneuver would have been unprecedented in Maryland. McIntosh and others warned of a rift in the party if a speaker was elected with fewer than half the Democratic votes.

“He would have won it on the floor,” Del. Michael Jackson, who chairs the Prince George’s delegation, said of Davis. “I wish he did. I don’t want to see anything fractured. But as far as I’m concerned, nothing would have been fractured.”

Del. Diana Fennell (D-Prince George’s) said she would have liked to see someone from Prince George’s win the speaker’s race but was happy with the history-making outcome and excited for Jones.

“Dereck Davis is a classy guy,” she said. “He was thinking about what is best and moving the agenda forward. You always want to see your own win, but we were elected to do the business of the state of Maryland.”

Read more:

First African American, first woman to serve as Maryland House speaker

Majority of Black Caucus backs Davis, McIntosh begins calling Republicans

Maryland House Speaker’s race: ‘It’s “Game of Thrones” Annapolis style’

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news