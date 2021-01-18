Maryland Senate President Emeritus Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. is scheduled to lie in state in the rotunda of the Maryland State House Thursday evening and much of Friday, with in-person visitation restricted because of the pandemic.

Only invited guests who have made appointments will be permitted to pay respects in the rotunda, where social distancing and masks will be required. But the Friday visitation will be streamed online, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a link made public later this week.

The Senate will honor Miller during its session Friday from 12 to 2 p.m.

Miller, a pillar of Maryland government for nearly a half-century, died Jan. 15 from complications of prostate cancer. He was 78.

State troopers who served with Miller will provide an escort Thursday, passing important places in his life — his law offices, the Prince George’s Fire Department in Clinton, Surrattsville High School, Chesapeake Beach, the Dunkirk Fire Department and Herrington Harbour — before arriving at the State House in the early evening.

Well-wishers wearing masks and keeping socially distant are being invited to send him off from outdoor areas as the procession passes. Details are expected later in the week.

A private Mass and service will be held Saturday at the Miller family’s church, St. John the Evangelist in Clinton, followed by a private interment. The service will be live-streamed on the St. John the Evangelist Facebook page.