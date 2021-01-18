The Senate will honor Miller during its session Friday from 12 to 2 p.m.
Miller, a pillar of Maryland government for nearly a half-century, died Jan. 15 from complications of prostate cancer. He was 78.
State troopers who served with Miller will provide an escort Thursday, passing important places in his life — his law offices, the Prince George’s Fire Department in Clinton, Surrattsville High School, Chesapeake Beach, the Dunkirk Fire Department and Herrington Harbour — before arriving at the State House in the early evening.
Well-wishers wearing masks and keeping socially distant are being invited to send him off from outdoor areas as the procession passes. Details are expected later in the week.
A private Mass and service will be held Saturday at the Miller family’s church, St. John the Evangelist in Clinton, followed by a private interment. The service will be live-streamed on the St. John the Evangelist Facebook page.