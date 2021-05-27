County budget director Jennifer Bryant said the plan lays out the “right things to do” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, including strong support for public schools, early-childhood education and working families.
While lawmakers last year passed a skeleton “continuity-of-services” budget in the face of projected revenue losses, discussions over this year’s spending plan were eased by $204 million in federal relief that the county of 1 million is set to receive through the American Rescue Plan.
About half will be used to make up $92 million in revenue shortfalls caused by pandemic lockdown measures. Another chunk — $25 million — is for the Working Families Income Supplement, a tax credit for working residents with low to moderate incomes. About $76 million has yet to be allocated, Bryant said.
Elrich (D), who is seeking a second term in 2022, said his previous spending plan was “constrained by circumstance” and that this budget more closely reflects the vision he has for the county.
“There’s a lot in this,” he said ahead of the final council vote, referencing new investments in environmental sustainability, public health and racial equity. “We’re not only going to be able to lick our wounds from covid, but also move the ball forward slightly for Montgomery County.”
Like in other liberal communities, Montgomery officials faced significant pressure from activists this year to redirect resources away from the police department and toward social services. Lawmakers said the final budget includes some changes but is not a systemic overhaul of how the county has operated in previous years.
“On a fundamental level, the makeup of the budget hasn’t changed,” said council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1). “Have there been shifts in priorities? Yes. But with a nearly $6 billion budget, we don’t have that much discretionary movement to make big, sweeping changes.”
Funding for police was increased by about 0.6 percent, or $1.6 million, which officials attributed largely to inflation. Funding for the Department of Health and Human Services was increased by 5.9 percent, or approximately $19.9 million. The agency will add 63 new positions, including more therapists for its mobile crisis unit, which responds to residents in psychological distress and helps divert them from the criminal justice system.
The budget eliminates 29 positions in the police department, many of which are vacant. It removes police officers from school campuses, a change long sought by activists who say officers disproportionately target minority and disabled students. But police will still be assigned in the surrounding vicinity as “community resource officers” — a compromise that some student activists and lawmakers have opposed.
Caroline Sturgis, an assistant chief administrative officer for Elrich, said the county is working with the school system to establish a memorandum of understanding that would codify when officers would be called into schools.
“This is not just a renaming,” she said. “Police will only be at schools when it’s necessary.” There are other school safety changes underway, she noted, including programs that train school administrators how to resolve disciplinary issues without involving law enforcement.
Activists have also criticized the county for not investing more money in school counselors and social workers, but Elrich said discussions on such programs are ongoing with school officials. A task force that was set up to study the issue in April is set to release its first report in mid-June.
“I was tempted to throw 24 counselors in there, but we realized that I just can’t throw counselors in the schools,” Elrich said. “The school system has to agree.”
The budget allocates $2.78 billion for the public school system, exceeding a state requirement for maintenance of effort and fully meeting the Board of Education’s funding request. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., Elrich’s chief administrative officer, said the county is exploring whether some of the new mental health programming for students could be funded directly by the school system, which is on track to receive more than $400 million in funding from the federal government.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Elrich said about investing more resources in social services. “But it’s going to be an evolution.”
Other highlights of the spending plan include $89 million for affordable housing, up $10 million from last year; $3.6 million for the food distribution hubs that the county has helped run since the start of the pandemic; and $1.7 million for a new multilingual communications unit. The county is also spending $420,000 to add six employees to its Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.