The Montgomery County Council on Monday approved a union contract for county workers that walked back some negotiated raises, saying the more modest increases were better aligned with the county’s finances.

The 7-2 vote was an indication that the all-Democratic council is prepared to limit first-year County Executive Marc Elrich’s spending, including on items important to the labor unions that are a key part of his support base.

Last month, the council rejected the package the Elrich administration negotiated with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1994 Municipal and County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO) and sent them back to the bargaining table.

Under that contract, about 1,200 MCGEO members were to get raises of as much as 9.4 percent — including a 3.5 percent step increase those members did not get in 2011, when the county was recovering from the recession. The council had requested the raises be more in line with the separate 3.5 percent step increase and a general wage adjustment of 2.4 percent that contract mandated for the remaining MCGEO workers.

The union and Elrich’s office agreed to lower the general wage adjustment to 2.25 percent, and keep the 3.5 percent step increase for all workers. The make-up step for the 1,200 workers would be phased in over three years, with workers getting 1 percent beginning in January.

Since the contract is only for one year, the council did not take action Monday on years two and three of that makeup step — although several council members said they would support the increases in future years.



Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) (Cal Cary/For the Washington Post)

A lump sum of $1,200 for workers not eligible for the step increment was reduced to $1,000.

“I certainly feel we found ourselves with a much more sustainable path moving forward,” said Council member Craig Rice (D-District 2), who met with negotiators for the union and the county executive.

MCGEO President Gino Renne did not immediately respond to a request for comment after the vote.

Elrich wrote to the council on Friday saying that, while he thought the previous contract was “a fair deal for workers and the county,” the new contract was an acceptable compromise between what the council wanted and the “past sacrifices” of county workers.

Council members Hans Riemer (D-At Large) and Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) cast the two opposing votes.

“I am concerned compensation overall is growing faster than revenues,” Riemer said as some union members jeered from the audience. “I certainly believe our county employees do deserve a raise, but I don’t think this one meets the goals I was hoping we would achieve.”

While the county executive negotiates with the unions, ultimate approval of the contracts rests with the council, and the council’s move last month to reject the contract led to promises of political retribution from angry union members.

Council President Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) said she wanted the process changed for future union negotiations, to settle on a “general target” for raises before contracts arrive at the council.

Council Vice President Sidney Katz (D-District 3) said there needed to be a “better system.”

“We should not go through this each and every year,” he said. “We need to have the council’s involvement much earlier.”

