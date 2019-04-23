Members of the Montgomery County Council applaud at their inauguration ceremony in December 2018. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

The first salvos in a potentially heated battle over workers’ salaries in Montgomery County were launched Tuesday, with yellow-clad union members packing the county council’s Rockville hearing room as lawmakers grappled with balancing pay raises against other pressing needs in the populous county.

While the council won’t make a decision until next week on the union contracts negotiated by the administration of new County Executive Marc Elrich (D), it was clear that any deviation from the terms would come with a political price.

“We won’t forget, Rice!” one audience member called out at the end of the meeting, after Council member Craig Rice (District 2) questioned whether the raises were affordable. “We won’t!”

Under the contracts for county government employees, as well as for police and fire personnel, most unionized workers would receive two pay increases — cost of living and step increases — totaling between 5.5 percent to 7 percent of their salaries. To make up for one they didn’t get in 2011, 1,200 county members would receive a third step increase, bringing their pay raises to 9.4 percent.

The increases were part of Elrich’s first budget, which also included considerably less funding than school officials had hoped for. Council staffers sounded a note of caution about the long-term sustainability of the raises, and some lawmakers worried that they would require unpalatable property tax increases in the future or come at the cost of adequate money for education.

While the skirmish over school funding appears to be over — Elrich, council president Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), council members and school officials have scheduled a news conference Wednesday to announce the progress in addressing the $14.4 million gap — the issue over salary increases for county workers remains.

On Tuesday, dozens of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1994 Municipal and County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO) members filled the seats and crowded the back of the council’s hearing room as the nine-member, all-Democratic council heard a presentation about the proposed contracts.

“We have to be very careful and mindful about not painting ourselves into a corner,” said Rice, who chairs the Education and Culture committee.

Richard S. Madaleno Jr., director of the county’s Office of Management and Budget, said Elrich felt that union members were owed the increases that they hadn’t received when the county was struggling under the effects of the recession.

“The county executive is, as you know, very supportive of the front-line workers who make our county run,” Madaleno told the council. “He believes service increments are the payment that is made to provide employees with a reward for their increasing skills year after year.”

Some council members agreed that the raises were richly deserved.

“I hear from my constituents all the time, they expect high-quality services. Paying people fair wages is a prerequisite for having high-quality services,” said council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5).

He cautioned against blaming rank-and-file workers for the county’s budget woes.

“We don’t have budget challenges, I believe, because we overpay librarians and nurses,” he said to a burst of applause from the audience.

Elrich, who took office in December, was heavily endorsed by labor groups. While unions couldn’t contribute to his campaign — he used the county’s public campaign financing system, which bars contributions from corporations or labor groups — they spent thousands of dollars on super PAC efforts against his chief primary opponent, businessman David Blair.

Madaleno also was questioned about why Elrich’s proposed budget adds 90 full-time equivalent positions, when the county executive had said he planned to restructure county government with an eye toward efficiency. Madaleno said the positions include employees for the new Flash bus service on Route 29, as well as additional personnel for technology support and first responders.

“We missed two recruit classes during the bad years,” Madaleno said of the fire and rescue service.

Several council members expressed discomfort with Elrich’s proposal to direct $90 million that ordinarily would go to the county’s retiree health care benefits trust fund to the county’s reserve fund.

“It’s a one-time savings for ongoing expenses, which is the definition of unsustainable,” said council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1).

Navarro suggested the council members come up with proposals over the next week about where they would find money to add to the fund. “I can tell you it will not be a simple issue,” she said.

Read more:

Faulty vent responsible in fatal Silver Spring explosion, federal investigators say

Silver Spring soccer coach gets extension in immigration case

Montgomery County police officer who was shot in 2003 traffic stop dies

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news