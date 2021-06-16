Morales, 34, was elected to the House of Delegates in 2014 but lost her bid for reelection in 2018. In Annapolis, she said, she felt as if she was pigeonholed and singled out because of her ethnicity. When she sponsored the Trust Act, a bill that would have barred state and local government agencies from sharing data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she received so much blowback from conservative activists that she shut down her Twitter account.