As of Wednesday, seven challengers had formally entered the Democratic primary contest, all of them women. Two ran in the crowded 2018 election. Four are people of color. And three are political newcomers, including a single mother who lost her job during the coronavirus pandemic and an activist who went viral for berating a Trump administration official in 2018.
No Republicans or independents had filed to run with the state Board of Elections.
With a year left until the Democratic primary, which usually determines the eventual champion in deep-blue Montgomery, it is almost certain that more candidates, including men, will join the race.
Nonetheless, the early entrants say they are determined to improve gender parity on the council, which is adding two seats and has three seats opening up because of term limits. The economic fallout from the pandemic, which disproportionately affected women, warrants it, the candidates say.
“I’m hoping voters are prioritizing giving women a chance, because we’re seeing some impressive women stepping up,” said council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4), the first Latina to sit on the council and the only woman elected in 2018. After serving four terms, she is barred from seeking reelection in 2022.
Without Navarro, “the possibility exists that we could elect an all-male council,” said Marilyn Balcombe, 63, who is running to replace outgoing council member Craig Rice (D-District 2).
In 2018, a new term-limit law and public campaign financing system combined to produce a banner year for county elections. Thirty-three people filed to run for the council’s four at-large seats, 12 of them women. Balcombe finished fifth.
“I didn’t walk away feeling that I lost because I was a woman,” she said. “But I did walk away thinking, ‘I can’t believe it’s all men.’ ”
Julie Statland, a county native who founded the blog Riveting Women, said powerful civic organizations and unions rarely throw their support behind women running for office — even though Montgomery prides itself on having liberal values. In 2018, outgoing county executive Isiah “Ike” Leggett (D) endorsed four men for the at-large council race. Of the 50 people who have sat on the council, just 19 have been women.
Diana Conway, president of the Montgomery County Women’s Democratic Club, said the number of candidates in 2018 makes it difficult to say how gender bias may have influenced the results. Still, she said, “people seem to have a higher standard for women candidates.”
When Balcombe announced her candidacy in April, she said, she was criticized by a male constituent for saying in a news release that she was qualified for the job.
“He told me I was bragging,” said Balcombe, who has a doctorate in organizational psychology and has served on the Gaithersburg-Germantown Chamber of Commerce for 15 years. “And I was like, ‘Hold up.’ That’s not something he would have said to a man.”
Candidate Brandy H.M. Brooks, an Afro-Latina activist who finished seventh in the 2018 at-large race, said gender can intersect with race to place women of color at a particular disadvantage.
“I can’t count the number of times I’ve been labeled an angry Black woman — as opposed to a bold, forthright man,” she said.
Brooks, 44, works as a consultant on equity issues and lives in a rented apartment in Wheaton. She has served on the board of the Montgomery County Renters Alliance since 2018 and said she does not think officials have done enough to include the voices of low-income tenants in discussions about Montgomery’s affordable-housing crisis.
“I can relate really strongly to the folks who are struggling to get by,” Brooks said. “And I see that as a strength.”
Both Brooks and Balcombe say they have raised enough money to allow them to qualify for the county’s public financing program, which matches campaign funding for candidates if they abide by a set of stringent rules. Brooks said that in the coming weeks, her donations are poised to exceed what she received in the 2018 cycle.
“I’m working to win my race, but I’m also working to support other women candidates,” she said. “Women are ready to run and to lead and to win.”
Two Latina women — both raised by immigrant mothers who worked as housekeepers — are running to replace Navarro in District 4: former state delegate Maricé I. Morales and Montgomery County Planning Board Vice Chair Natali Fani-González. Both candidates say they plan to use public financing for their campaigns.
Morales, 34, was elected to the House of Delegates in 2014 but lost her bid for reelection in 2018. In Annapolis, she said, she felt as if she was pigeonholed and singled out because of her ethnicity. When she sponsored the Trust Act, a bill that would have barred state and local government agencies from sharing data with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, she received so much blowback from conservative activists that she shut down her Twitter account.
“We were getting death threats and rape threats,” Morales said, adding that at one point she hid in a colleague’s office from a conservative newscaster aggressively seeking comment from her. In 2018, Morales was also among a group of three female legislators who said they were sexually harassed while in office.
Navarro said she empathizes. Her male colleagues sometimes do not realize that they are speaking over her, she said. And she often feels put on the defensive over issues relating to her identity, whether that means asserting the value of her perspective or having to prove that her ethnicity does not limit whom she is able to represent.
In March, when Navarro called out a council employee and a contractor for laughing at her accent and describing it as “cute,” some critics said she had overreacted.
“Don’t perpetuate the stereotype that just because you’re a woman of color that you have to fit in a tiny little box,” she urged candidates. “This is 2021.”
The disruptive events of the past year — including the pandemic and the nationwide racial reckoning — have spurred some political newcomers to enter the race.
Christa Tichy, 57, is a master electrician in Rockville who says her campaign will focus on affordable housing, green energy and support for the Montgomery County Police Department.
Kim Kellerman, 35, decided to run after losing her job as a lab technician during the pandemic and said she wants to push for better child care in the county. Even as the D.C. region opens up, she said, she has struggled to find a job that lets her juggle caregiving duties for her four school-age children.
Kristin Mink of Silver Spring said her moment of inspiration came pre-pandemic, inside a D.C. teahouse. Mink, 36, was at Teaism in the Penn Quarter neighborhood in July 2018 when she saw Scott Pruitt, the climate-change skeptic turned director of the Environmental Protection Agency. In a video that went viral, Mink approached Pruitt with her 2-year-old on her hip and told him to resign. Three days later, he did.
After that confrontation, Pruitt leaned away from politics, while Mink leaned in. She attended and spoke at more rallies against the Trump administration, often with her children in tow. In 2020, she left her job as a D.C. public school teacher to work at the Center for Popular Democracy. Now, she is seeking an at-large spot on the council.
“After a while, you’re making those calls to legislators and you’re like, this would be a lot easier if I just had a seat at the table,” said Mink, a self-described progressive who favors dramatic changes to policing and greater investment in public transport. The child of a Chinese immigrant, she will become the council’s first Asian American member if elected.
“I do very much feel like we’re at a different place now than in 2018,” Mink said, referencing the historic rise of Vice President Harris. “Up and down the ballot, I think — I hope — people want to see women of color.”