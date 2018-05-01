Montgomery County Council member Sidney Katz (D-Gaithersburg-Rockville), right, with then-Rep. Chris Van Hollen (center) in 2015 after the council endorsed Van Hollen’s bid for the U.S. Senate. On Tuesday, Van Hollen endorsed Katz’s re-election bid. He faces an energetic challenge from political newcomer Ben Shnider. Council member Nancy Floreen (D-At Large) is pictured at left. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Montgomery County council member Sidney Katz (D-Gaithersburg-Rockville), locked in a race for his seat with challenger and political newcomer Ben Shnider, was endorsed by Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Tuesday.

In a news release, Van Hollen (D-Md.) called Katz “an effective advocate for his constituents,” noting the first-term council member’s work on the county’s mental health courts and work on senior citizen issues.

Katz, a former Gaithersburg mayor, said in the release that he was “proud” to have the endorsement. It follows endorsements of Katz by others, including County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) and former District 3 council member Phil Andrews.

Katz faces Shnider, a former political director for J Street, in the June 26 Democratic primary.