The Montgomery County council votes on July 17 to shift the way the county contracts for storm-water management, after overriding an executive veto last month. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Montgomery County council reached a compromise Tuesday on the county’s storm-water management plan, voting to approve a new contracting model while allowing for more council oversight of the work.

The Department of Environmental Protection will consolidate designing, building and maintaining storm-water management systems under one contractor, rather than issuing multiple contracts for the work.

The council allocated $20 million for the first phase of storm water-related work, and is requiring quarterly reports on the status. It also will require bidders on the contract to include work on projects that had been in design but were halted when County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) proposed consolidating the contracts as a way to save money and improve efficiency. And it will require the Department of Environmental Protection to consult regularly with an advisory group about the progress of storm-water management efforts.

Leggett last month issued a rare line-item veto of a portion of the storm-water management program budget after the council had rejected his plan to restructure the program.

The council overrode the veto.

On Tuesday, Council President Hans Riemer (D-At Large) said the override was in part an effort to make clear the council’s authority over budget appropriations.

He called the vote to approve the new model “a work in progress. . . . We successfully worked through a major change in our approach and achieved a compromise.”

In a statement, Leggett thanked the council and said the compromise “incorporates changes I sought and input from the council and strikes the right balance.”

“It means greater efficiencies, reduced costs in the future, and prevents more increases for the taxpayers while meeting our state permit requirements,” Leggett said in a statement.