The Montgomery County Council on Tuesday rejected raises of as much as 9.4 percent for some county workers, telling first-year County Executive Marc Elrich to return to the bargaining table to renegotiate labor contracts with union leaders.

Angry union members booed as council member Craig Rice (D-District 2) introduced a measure signaling its intent to have Elrich’s office to reopen the talks, and labor leaders vowed political retribution.

Elrich (D), a former longtime council member, was heavily endorsed by unions during his campaign for the county’s top elected position. His opponents said he would be beholden to unions once in office, but he said he would use his relationship with labor groups to streamline the government and save money.

In a straw vote, the council unanimously approved the contracts Elrich’s administration negotiated with the county’s police and fire unions. But lawmakers balked at the proposed contract for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1994 Municipal and County Government Employees Organization (MCGEO), which included an additional 3.5 percent step increase for about 1,200 workers — intended to make up for an increase they didn’t get in 2011, when the county was recovering from the 2008 recession.

The council said raises for all workers should be more in line with the 5.9 percent increase that most MCGEO workers would have gotten under the contract.

“We would like our employees to receive a very generous raise, and that target of 5.9 percent is quite generous,” said Council President Nancy Navarro (D-District 4). “This is what other unions are negotiating as well.”



The negotiated one-year contracts between the county and its police and fire unions include raises of between 5.9 percent and 7 percent.

MCGEO President Gino Renne said he was disappointed in the council’s decision, and added that not all of the increases would have taken effect at the same time, softening the economic impact.

“I’d rather not have to go through this again,” Renne said of negotiations. “The contract was crafted the way it was intentionally by the parties . . . to meet the needs of the workforce and balance the interest of the community.”

In a letter Tuesday, MCGEO reminded the council that the contract was negotiated over “four months of intense bargaining with the executive branch,” and that workers had gone without increases in past years as the county struggled under the effects of the recession.

Elrich’s office did not immediately provide comment Tuesday. But Richard S. Madaleno Jr., director of the county’s Office of Management and Budget, said only “one in five” workers would have been eligible to receive the missed step, and added that the county government had always intended to make it up to them — as it had with other unions.



He added that the proposed $5.7 billion budget had enough funding for the raises.

“While we would love to have an even stronger economy, this has been a good year,” Madaleno said.

The nine-member, all Democratic council discussed the contracts last week, but put off a straw vote on whether to accept the terms until Tuesday. While some council members urged their colleagues to honor the contracts, saying the employees deserved a raise, other members said they were worried about the long-term sustainability of the increases.

Council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5) opted to vote with his colleagues, but said he still felt that the additional money for the 1,200 workers was “a very small amount of money.”

“I absolutely think county employees are reasonable to ask for the makeup step,” Hucker said.

Union members who attended Tuesday’s council meeting wore matching bright yellow shirts with the message “We won’t forget!” printed on the back in capital letters. They chanted the phrase as they filed out of the room after the vote.

Renne said the message was a reminder to unsupportive council members who want to seek reelection or another office. “We’re going to remember when it comes time to run again,” he said. “What form that takes, who knows.”

