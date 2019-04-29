Montgomery County’s head of corrections is leaving to run the state’s correctional department, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Monday.

Robert L. Green has headed the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation since 2014. He will leave May 12 to become secretary of the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, replacing Mike Ziegler, who has served as acting secretary since March.

Maryland’s corrections system has been the focus of a spate of corruption cases in recent years. Twenty people were indicted this month on racketeering charges relating to a smuggling ring at the Jessup prison.

In a news release, Green said he planned to build upon Hogan’s “record of rooting out corruption” in the system.

Hogan lauded Green’s 34 years of experience; before he began in Montgomery in 2000, Green worked in corrections in Frederick County.

Green was one of the eight department directors who Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who took office in December, said he was planning to keep on in his new administration. Three of those heads, including Green, have since announced their departures.

In a statement Monday, Elrich lauded Green’s work creating new programs in the county’s jails and his focus on reducing recidivism.

“Rob will be a huge contribution to the state,” Elrich said. “He has one of the best minds on prison reform.”

Read more:

After deadly violence worldwide, Maryland faith leaders break matzoh together

Montgomery politicians, school officials agree on more money for education

Montgomery council debates generous worker contracts, school funding

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news