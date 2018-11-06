Montgomery County voters are choosing their next executive on Tuesday from among three candidates: Democrat Marc Elrich, left, Republican Robin Ficker and independent Nancy Floreen. (From left: Bill O'Leary, Susan Biddle, Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Finally, it’s almost over.

It’s been a long slog for Montgomery County voters, who have had to wade through what for them was a general-election rarity — a truly contested three-way race for county executive.

The sheafs of campaign literature stuffed in mailboxes, nonstop attack ads and glad-handing in front of grocery stores — trappings of political life that usually die down after the June Democratic primary in this largely blue county — stretched into November this year after County Council member Nancy Floreen shed her Democratic affiliation to challenge Democrat Marc Elrich and Republican Robin Ficker for the top elected post.

Now all that’s left is to find out who wins.

All three candidates expressed optimism that they would surge to victory after the polls close at 8 p.m., buoyed by robust voter turnout, including the highest rate of early voters in the state.

More than 113,000 Montgomery voters cast their ballots during the eight-day early-voting period — fewer than in the 2016 presidential election, but more than triple the number who voted early in the 2014 gubernatorial election.

Equipment failures and voter confusion over where to cast their ballots translated into hours-long lines in Burtonsville.

Election officials sent more poll workers and another ballot scanner to the Marilyn J. Praiser Community Recreation Center, but the problems led County Council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5), who is running unopposed for reelection, to call the wait time “shameful.” Hucker said he met several voters who had given up and gone home without voting.

In addition to the county executive’s race, voters in Montgomery also will pick County Council and school board members and decide the fate of three local ballot measures.

But it was the executive’s race, which largely centered around competing visions for the future of development in the county, that presented the most uncertainty.

Elrich, a 12-year County Council member and self-styled “old-fashioned progressive,” sounded a cautionary alarm about the dangers of overdevelopment. He was heavily favored by unions and progressive and environmental groups.

“I feel pretty good,” he said Monday about his chances.

Chuck Thomas, 48, of Takoma Park, said he voted for Elrich because the candidate is a “real progressive.”

“We have the opportunity here to vote for someone who has championed progressive issues,” such as renters’ rights, Thomas said after he voted at Piney Branch Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon. “Somebody like Marc should be in a position of leadership somewhere in the country.”

Floreen, a longtime Democrat whose surprise independent bid was largely funded by developers and real estate interests, positioned herself as a moderate voice whose leadership would bring a much-needed revitalization of the county’s economic base.

She hit hard at Elrich, portraying him as an obstruction to change and progress while also claiming the Democrat never had a mandate — Elrich won the six-way June primary by 77 votes, capturing 29 percent of the Democratic electorate.

If elected, Floreen would be the first female executive in the county’s history. She also would be the first executive elected as a political independent, although she has said she plans to return to the Democratic Party after the election.

“I’m feeling great — I’ve had an incredible response from people,” Floreen said Monday.

Michael Sheras, 74, a Rockville photographer, cast his vote for Floreen at Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian church in Potomac.

“The year of the woman,” he explained. “They seem to have better ideas than stuffy old men.”

Ficker faced an uphill battle in his campaign for county executive, his 20th run for political office over more than 40 years.

The GOP candidate had to surmount a numerical disadvantage — about 60 percent of the county’s registered voters are Democrats — and came to the race with a much smaller base of support and far less governing experience than either Floreen or Elrich.

While Ficker hammered on favored points, such as his pledge to not raise taxes or fees, his status as a perennial candidate and former nationally infamous sports heckler made many dismiss him as a serious contender. He’s run for everything from school board to Congress, winning only a state delegate race in 1978.

“I expect to win,” Ficker said Monday. “I think that voters are looking for change.”

But some voters were turned off by Ficker’s history. Steve Solomon, 61, an attorney from Potomac, said Ficker “doesn’t have any substance.”

“I don’t want my county executive to be known as a heckler at sports events,” Solomon said.

Elrich used the county’s new public campaign finance system, which matches small donations with taxpayer funds. He maxed out on the amount of public money he could get for both the primary and general elections — a total of $1.5 million.

Floreen, who entered the race too late to qualify for public financing, was free to solicit donations of up to $6,000. She raised nearly $830,000 between early July and late October, with the final tally still to be reported.

Both candidates also benefited from super PACs that spent thousands on media and mailers in the days leading up to the election.

Ficker, who also participated in the county’s public funding system, received about $255,000 in public money.

Democrats were favored to win the races for County Council, where a Republican hasn’t been elected since 2002. All nine seats — five district seats and four at-large seats, representing the entire county — were on the ballot.

Democrats Gabe Albornoz, the county’s former recreation director; Evan Glass, a nonprofit executive and former journalist; and Will Jawando, an attorney and former Obama administration official, were expected to win the at-large races, along with incumbent at-large member Hans Riemer.

Andrew Friedson, the Democratic nominee for council District 1, which represents the Potomac-Bethesda area, faced Republican Richard Banach. In District 2 (Upcounty), incumbent Democrat Craig Rice faced Republican Ed Amatetti and write-in candidate Woody Caceres of the Green Party.

Council member Sidney Katz (D-District 3) faced a write-in campaign from Green candidate Esther Lazarowitz and Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) was challenged by write-in Green candidate Howard Zuses.

A victory for all the Democrats would leave the council with only one woman — Navarro — for the first time in about 30 years.

In the county’s school board races, voters were selecting between Julie Reiley and Karla Silvestre, Maria Blaeuer and Judy Docca, and Lynn Amano and Patricia O’Neill for three seats. Brenda Wolff is unopposed for a fourth seat.

Voters also were deciding on three countywide ballot measures: one that would remove the party central committees from the process of redrawing lines for council districts; a second that would change the number of council members who must vote on approving tax increases above the rate of inflation from nine to a unanimous vote of all members; and a third allowing council members to have more than one aide hired outside the merit system.