“The county needs progressive leadership. We need to break out of the politics that we’ve been in for a lot of years,” Riemer, 48, said in an interview. “We’ve got to move forward more assertively on big issues and not to get stuck in old ways.”
Born and raised in Oakland, Calif., Riemer moved to the Washington region in the 1990s to work at national nonprofit organizations and served as President Barack Obama’s national youth vote director before running for county council.
Now in his third term on the county council, he is barred from seeking reelection, along with fellow members Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) and Craig Rice (D-District 2).
In recent years, Riemer has been a frequent critic of Elrich, clashing with him over generous hazard pay for county workers during the coronavirus pandemic and his reluctance to embrace affordable housing targets, among other issues.
Along with county council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), Riemer has pushed for significant police reform in the past year, becoming an ally to racial justice activists and a target for pro-police advocates in the suburb of 1 million. He was among the first lawmakers to call for the county to remove police from public schools and has spearheaded a measure to change the police department’s disciplinary process. In 2019, he led the formation of a civilian oversight board over law enforcement.
The county’s police union “has managed over the years to put in measures at the department that undermine public confidence,” Riemer said Tuesday. If elected, he added, he would pursue polices that improve trust and transparency in the department.
Like Blair and Elrich, Riemer said he is concerned about the county’s economic growth, which has lagged D.C. and Northern Virginia in recent years. He wants to spur development along the Purple Line, he said, creating jobs and affordable housing to attract younger residents in the aging suburb.
Two years ago, his legislation to loosen zoning regulations for auxiliary dwelling units in parts of the county drew sharp rebuke from some owners of single-family homes. More recently, he argued with farmers and preservationists in Montgomery’s protected agricultural reserve over how much land to set aside for solar development. Riemer eventually voted against the zoning change, which he had originally sponsored, saying that it had become too watered down.
“The hostility toward new housing, the battles over development — it’s just not going to work for us anymore,” Riemer said. “We’ve got to move on.”
