Montgomery County is considering streamlining its zoning processes to make it easier for a “signature business headquarters” — such as Amazon.com — to locate in the county.

The proposal, which will go before the County Council on Tuesday, halves the development review process to 60 days for companies that bring more than 25,000 employees to an area near a Metro station in the county.

Montgomery County is among 20 regions on the short­list for Amazon’s next North American headquarters — and the estimated 50,000 jobs that will come with it. Local and state officials have amassed a bevy of incentives to attract the technology and retail behemoth. (Amazon founder Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

On Wednesday, the Maryland House of Delegates voted to approve a package of incentives for Amazon worth up to $8.5 billion, including $924 million in local tax credits.

Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett (D) on Friday said the potential zoning changes would keep the county from being at a “competitive disadvantage” compared to other places in the nation.

“We know from a general basis around the country that many jurisdictions have greater flexibility than Montgomery County,” he said. “Our process is a little bit longer in terms of time.”

Leggett said the amount of time for public comment would remain the same.

“It doesn’t change fundamentally the substance of what we’re doing, it just speeds the process,” he said.

Gwen Wright, the county’s planning director, said under current practice, planning staff have 120 days to review a site plan and 90 days to review a sketch plan — meaning the approval process can stretch into months. The proposed changes would shrink that process to 60 days for a headquarters’ proposal.

“What we’re doing is compressing the staff time and analysis,” Wright said. “The goal is to try to create a more nimble, more streamlined, more efficient process to be able to address the opportunities that a signature business headquarters might offer.”

The proposal does not change the density allowed in an area under a master plan, she said.

“I think it shows that we are evaluating what it would take for them to come and we are resolving issues,” Council president Hans Riemer (D-At Large) said, referring to Amazon. “And we are doing everything we can to position ourselves competitively.”

Bob Buchanan, chairman of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation, said the changes could have far-reaching implications for attracting many businesses — not just Amazon — to the county.

“I think the Amazon proposal made the county realize looking forward that it needed to look at some of its practices and where it has been criticized,” he said. “We were more process versus results. And I think we are putting results in a much higher priority.”