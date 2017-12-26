Montgomery County council members take the oath of office in 2015. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Montgomery County Council broke its winter recess Tuesday to pass an expedited bill allowing residents to prepay their 2018 property taxes.

Last week, the council went back and forth over whether it would rush to make the option available to Montgomery property owners before a new federal cap on tax deductions takes effect Jan. 1.

Over the holiday weekend, Council President Hans Riemer (D-At Large) announced the council would take up the bill and hold a public hearing the day after Christmas.

The legislation, which passed 7-1, with council member Tom Hucker (D-Eastern County) absent, will go into effect as soon as it is signed by County Executive Isiah Leggett (D).

Still, council members were anxious over how rules and guidelines would be communicated to constituents who will need to send in their prepayments by midnight Dec. 31. Council member Nancy Navarro (D-Mid-County), who voted for the legislation, dubbed it “an 11th-hour tax bill.”

Council member Craig Rice (D-District 2) was the lone vote against the bill.

Six residents who offered public testimony at Tuesday’s session emphasized the legislation’s benefits for both middle-class residents and wealthy homeowners.

According to the bill, Howard County already permits advanced payment of property taxes, as do Fairfax County and the District.

