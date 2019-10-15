To her, and to several others who testified at a public hearing in Rockville on Tuesday, these requests are symptomatic of bias faced by black and Latino people about something as fundamental as hair.

Montgomery County, a majority-minority suburb, is considering first-in-the-region legislation to outlaw discrimination against certain types of natural hairstyles, including “braids, locks, afros, curls and twists.” It would also allow those who face discrimination to seek a civil penalty of up to $5,000.

AD

AD

The proposal follows the lead of several progressive jurisdictions, and expands the county’s recent, ambitious push to address racial inequities through legislation.

The all-Democratic county council will vote on it this fall.

While lawyers say they have seen few cases of such discrimination in Montgomery, officials and advocates argue that the bill will also close a loophole in the county’s human rights law, send a strong signal to employers and reaffirm the rights of the county’s 200,000 black and Hispanic women, who constitute 36 percent of the population.

The legislation would give protection against discrimination to any person, male or female, but local officials believe women are most likely to face bias based on hairstyle.

AD

“I have three black daughters and a wife, all of whom have natural hair,” Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), who is spearheading the bill, said in an interview. “I’ve had to deal with them trying to figure out their places in the world… and those are often heartbreaking conversations.”

AD

Out of 266 cases filed to Montgomery’s Office of Human Rights in the past year, none were directly related to hair, director Jim Stowe said.

In February, the New York City Commission on Human Rights became the first to explicitly ban hair discrimination following seven civil rights cases involving hair, said commission spokesperson Alicia McCauley. Over the summer, California and New York passed statewide laws. In the months since, a handful of local jurisdictions, including Montgomery and Cincinnati have introduced their own bills.

AD

Since New York City updated its guidelines, the city has investigated five additional cases of discrimination relating to hair, and concluded an existing case with a $70,000 penalty, McCauley said.

At the public hearing Tuesday, residents described pressure from employers, schools, and other institutions to adapt their hair so it abides by “Euro-centric standards of beauty.” Montgomery resident Soffie Ceesay described it as a “not-so-explicit, but felt” form of discrimination.

AD

“My hope is that this will bring awareness,” Peterkin-Bishop said in an interview. “Women of color have been conditioned that straight looks better, more professional. Some people prefer that, but at the very least, we need to have the option [to go natural.] At the least, we need to have the choice to go in with our ‘fro.”

AD

Howard Hoffman, an employee rights lawyer based in Rockville who has represented both employers and workers, said he thinks the proposed bill will have the largest impact on business owners, particularly those in the county’s growing service industry, where there may be pre-existing appearance guidelines for employees.

“This will be one more thing that employers need to keep in mind when it comes to their compliance checklist,” he said, adding that he suspects some businesses will see the legislation as unnecessary government interference.

AD

For Peterkin-Bishop, the notion that some employers will view potential new standards as arduous is further evidence of a problem in the county.

AD