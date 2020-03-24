“This is an unprecedented moment, and it requires unprecedented actions,” said Montgomery County Council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1), who drafted the bill establishing a Public Health Emergency Grant Program.

Montgomery’s relief package consists of $20 million in grants and $5 million in funding for the Department of Health and Human Services to assist low-income residents struggling to acquire food, housing, and childcare.

Local businesses or nonprofits with 100 full-time employees or less can receive up to $75,000 if they are able to “demonstrate financial losses caused by the public health emergency.” They may also apply for up to $2,500 to purchase teleworking equipment.

On Tuesday, the District began accepting applications for its grant program intended to help organizations that are ineligible for unemployment insurance. The grants, which are funded by the office of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, can be used to cover employee wages and benefits, rent, and utilities.

D.C. passed emergency legislation in early March extending unemployment eligibility for those affected by the public health emergency, allowing business to defer paying February and March sales taxes until July and giving hotels a 90-day extension for property tax payments.

In Montgomery, County Council member Craig Rice (D-District 2) has asked for $260,000 for the Manna Food Center, a nonprofit in Silver Spring that is working with Montgomery County Public Schools to distribute “Smart Sacks” for poor children to eat from over the weekend, where there are no regular meals provided by the school system.

County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large) has requested $250,000 to subsidize lodging for healthcare workers near their workplaces — an idea, he said, suggested by leaders at Adventist Healthcare, which operates two hospitals in the county.

In Alexandria, the City Council unanimously approved a matching grant of $100,000 in city funds to the ACT for Alexandria community foundation, to help solicit donations from the community for food, housing, medical and other financial hardships. The council also approved a grant of $20,000 to the ALIVE! food bank, which will pay for bulk food purchases equivalent to 17,000 meals.

As lawmakers begin their annual budget review process in the District and its suburbs, some have also called for fiscal restraint to provide greater cushion for affected residents down the road.

“The future is very uncertain,” said Ben Wu, chief executive of the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation. Local retailers, restaurants, and hotels are increasingly concerned that if and when the public health crisis passes, it will be “an incremental and slow return back to normalcy.”

Montgomery County council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) introduced a resolution Tuesday calling on the council to focus on “continuity of operations” in the fiscal 2021 budget and cut back on spending where possible.

In a letter to the council on Monday, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said it is clear that the operating budget he proposed last week, which included big funding increases for public schools, does not reflect the “fiscal emergency” facing the county. He said he has institued a hiring and procurement freeze for all programs not directly engaged in coronavirus response, and directed the Department of Finance to formulate an estimate of how county revenues will be affected by this pandemic.

“This will not be an easy task,” Elrich said in his letter. “We need to make difficult decisions that will change the nature of our government.”

