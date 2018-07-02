Montgomery County Council member Nancy Floreen, a Democrat, filed paperwork to run as an independent for county executive. (Nancy Floreen)

Montgomery County council member Nancy Floreen (D-At Large) filed paperwork Monday to run as an independent candidate for county executive.

The move by Floreen, who has served on the council for 16 years, adds a new layer of complexity to the race for top elected post in Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction.

Floreen’s colleague, council member Marc Elrich (D-At Large) is barely ahead of Potomac businessman David Blair in a heated Democratic primary battle that is coming down to absentee and provisional ballots.

Provisional ballots will begin to be counted Thursday, with a second round of absentee ballots counted on Friday.

Floreen, who also served as mayor of Garrett Park before being elected to the council, said she will decide whether to run for county executive once the Democratic nominee is clear. She said she filed paperwork without knowing the outcome of the primary because of the state’s deadline for filing.

“I did not support either David Blair or Marc Elrich,” she said in a statement.



Marc Elrich, left, and David Blair, right, are awaiting the absentee and provisional ballot count to determine which of them has captured the Democratic nomination for Montgomery County executive. (From left: Sarah L. Voisin; Katherine Frey//The Washington Post)

The move was first reported by Bethesda Beat.