Among the biggest operating budget cuts are an $8.5 million reduction for the Montgomery County Police Department, a $4 million reduction for mass transit, and a $2.9 million loss for Health and Human Services.

No cuts were proposed for Montgomery County Public Schools, which accounts for $2.76 billion — nearly half — of the spending plan.

AD

“I did not make ‘across-the-board’ cuts,” said Elrich (D), who in June asked all executive branch departments to propose possible savings amounting to 6 percent of their budgets. “I carefully reviewed all of the suggestions and chose the ones that I believe would have the least service impact on our residents.”

AD

The three percent cut to the police department’s $280 million budget comes amid growing calls among activist groups to “defund the police,” and includes cutting 21 officer positions, including five school resource officers.

Advocates, however, said they were skeptical that this would lead to a meaningful reduction in the 1,300-member force. Elrich’s spokesman, Barry Hudson, said all 21 sworn positions were vacant, including the five school officers, which Elrich in March had already considered abolishing following community pushback.

AD

“There’s not much new here, this is just paper tiger stuff,” said Katie Stauss, co-chair of the Silver Spring Justice Coalition, which is pushing to eliminate the $3 million program that places 23 armed police in the county’s public high schools. “[This] doesn’t even come close to what we were asking for.”

County council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), who has embraced calls to “reimagine policing,” said he plans to propose additional cuts in police funding. He also said he disagrees with some of Elrich’s proposed reductions, however, including the removal of the auto theft division.

AD

“It’s not about cutting for cutting’s sake,” Jawando said. “We want to focus police on violent crime, and not on other issues that don’t concern them.”

AD

Montgomery’s police union said it was “disappointed” in the removal of sworn positions, criticizing both Elrich and Chief of Police Marcus Jones.

“The police department chose to abolish positions in the rank and file, rather than cutting funding to operating expenses or eliminating vacant management positions,” the union said in a statement. “Lodge 35 hopes the County Council will find other means to find savings.”

Elrich said in a letter to lawmakers that he is recommending “only minor reductions” to the budget for Health and Human Services, which has led the response to the coronavirus pandemic in the county of 1 million residents. The $2.9 million cut represents about 1 percent of the department’s budget, but includes spending reductions for the Asian American and Latino health initiatives, as well as the county’s behavioral health division.

AD

AD

Council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 5) said she is “deeply concerned” with these cuts, adding that they “are coming at a time when we have just been provided alarming data about health disparities within the Latino population.”

As of Thursday, more than 15,500 Montgomery residents had tested positive for covid-19 and 754 had died — the highest toll of any jurisdiction in Maryland or in the D.C. metro area. Black and Latino residents account for 40 percent of all deaths, according to state and county data.

County staff in May projected that coronavirus shutdowns may cause up to $600 million in revenue shortfalls. Elrich, who was criticized for delaying the release of a savings plan, said this week that he did not want to propose excessive reductions in spending because there are still “unknown variables,” including the possibility of additional relief from the federal government.

AD

AD