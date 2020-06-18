All agencies are expected to submit the potential savings by June 26. The budget office will use the recommendations to develop a savings plan of $200 million, which will be submitted to the county council for approval, Madaleno said.

AD

“I understand how difficult this may be, but I feel confident that we can work collaboratively to achieve FY21 savings,” Elrich said in a letter Wednesday to schools superintendent Jack R. Smith.

AD

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesman Derek Turner said school officials “will work with our county leaders to do our part.”

“MCPS is committed to providing students with a high-quality education,” he added. “Every dollar we request and receive is essential to meet this goal.”

Last month, the county council passed a $5.8 billion budget that maintained a “continuity of operations.” It cut out new programs and positions while avoiding major budget cuts to accommodate the projected loss of up to $600 million caused by business shutdowns from the pandemic.

AD

Half of the final budget, $2.76 billion, went toward the county’s sprawling school system. This was $44 million less than what the school system requested but met the maintenance-of-effort level — a state mandate that requires schools to be funded at least the same amount as in the past year. If the school system is asked to cut the same 6 percent as executive branch departments, its budget would sink below the state-mandated level.

AD

“There’s no way we can approve a 100 million cut to MCPS,” said county council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large). “That’s absolutely a non-starter.”

Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board, which helps to operate the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, said a 6 percent cut to the commission’s $161 million budget is “very substantial” and will mean that all programs and initiatives are “on the table” for possible cuts.

AD

Council President Sidney Katz (D-District 3) said it is too early to say whether the 6 percent figure is appropriate. “Until the council can review what’s being proposed by the county executive in the savings plan, we can’t say what the correct figure will be,” he said.

In the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality, activists and community members have been calling on the county to reduce the police department’s $288.1 million budget. County council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) said he is considering proposals to reduce the department’s budget, including by eliminating the $3 million school resource officer program, which places armed officers in county schools. Several other lawmakers, including Riemer and council vice president Tom Hucker (D-District 5) said they also support rolling back the program.

AD

“This would be a good time to put forward some significant savings in the police budget . . . while protecting education and health,” Riemer said.

AD

Madaleno said that while all departments have been asked to identify savings of 6 percent, their budgets may not be slashed by the same rate. Elrich, he said, will “pick and choose” from the recommendations submitted.