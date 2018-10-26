Nancy Floreen, the Montgomery County council member who left the Democratic Party to mount a surprise independent campaign for county executive, has raised nearly $830,000 so far for the effort.

Her latest campaign finance filing, dated Friday, shows Floreen raised $486,383 between Aug. 22 and Oct. 21 — adding to $342,015 in contributions she reported receiving between July 2 and Aug. 21.

Floreen, a moderate backed by developer and real estate interests, has said she expects to raise $1 million for her campaign. She is challenging Democratic nominee Marc Elrich, who is heavily backed by progressive groups and unions, and Republican Robin Ficker, an attorney and perennial candidate.

Both men are participating in the county’s public campaign financing system, which matches small donations from individual county residents with taxpayer funds. Elrich says he has qualified for the maximum amount of public funds — $750,000 — in both the primary and general-election cycles.

Ficker has reported receiving $240,975 in public funds and this month requested an additional $8,370.

Floreen entered the race in July — too late to qualify for the public-financing system — and reports spending $502,212.34 since Aug. 22. That amount includes $18,000 her campaign returned to four contributors after a complaint filed with the state Board of Elections alleged they were improper. The complaint, made by a Gaithersburg resident who is aligned with progressive groups that support Elrich, identified several contributions that appeared to come from entities linked to Foulger-Pratt, a real estate development firm involved in many major projects in the county.

State law limits contributions from individuals or groups to $6,000.