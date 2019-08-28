

Montgomery County has expressed interest in a massive Amazon warehouse after the tech giant announced last week that it would no longer be located in Prince George’s County, officials said Wednesday.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) revealed at a virtual town hall with residents on Monday that he was reaching out to the tech giant about its plans to relocate the fulfillment center. Ohene Gyapong, Elrich’s spokesperson added that the Executive is “interested in understanding Amazon’s needs to see if there’s a match.”

Kata Hall, a spokesperson for Gov. Larry Hogan (R) confirmed Wednesday that the county has expressed interest in the project.

Amazon declined to confirm or deny whether it was considering Montgomery as an option.

Officials in Prince George’s County first indicated in July that Amazon was planning to build a giant logistics and supply center in Upper Marlboro, not far away from its new headquarters planned for Northern Virginia. But last week, following public meetings where residents expressed their opposition, Amazon announced that it was no longer considering the Prince George’s Westphalia subdivision.

“The site is simply not the right fit for Amazon at this time,” Amazon spokeswoman Rachael Lighty said on the change.

Several Montgomery Council members contacted Wednesday said they support efforts to bring jobs into the suburb, but added that they would withhold approval until more details were available.

“We desperately need additional jobs and to diversify our economy that continues to be far too reliant on federal government,” Council member Andrew Friedson (D-District 1) said.

