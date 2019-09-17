Montgomery County introduced an ambitious racial equity bill Tuesday, its most significant step in joining dozens of other jurisdictions seeking to correct racial inequities through government policy.

The Racial Equity and Social Justice Act, co-sponsored by all nine members of the Montgomery County Council, would require legislation, public policy initiatives and government programs in Maryland’s largest jurisdiction to include a “racial equity impact” statement that lays out potential implications on existing, stark disparities among different racial groups.

All county government agencies would have to develop equity action plans that include training for managers and supervisors. A newly formed Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice would identify existing government policies that could be modified to help bridge inequities.

Such efforts have been controversial in other cities and counties, with critics questioning the expense as well as effectiveness.

At a news conference Tuesday, Montgomery County Council President Nancy Navarro (D-District 4) said the bill would ensure the “discipline” necessary to bridge racial disparities, which in Montgomery include a higher poverty rate for black and Latino residents than for whites, lower high school graduation rates, and a disproportionate number of black youths arrested.

“Although all of us want to work towards this goal, the reality is that unless we have structural pieces in place that force us, we will never be able to get to that ultimate goal,” Navarro said, flanked by a dozen advocates and activists.

Marie Taylor, president of Leadership Montgomery, a Rockville-based nonprofit that provides racial equity training to organizations, said she was “pleasantly surprised” by the level of detail in the proposed bill. The real test of commitment for the county’s lawmakers, she said, will be what resources they set aside to implement the bill.

Skeptics of racial equity initiatives said they will be watching as well.

“It would be a hard sell to me if they need to raise taxes to pay for this,” said Dan McHugh, a former president of the Montgomery County Young Republicans and critic of the county’s immigration-related policies. “My big question is how much is it going to cost, and how are we going to pay for it?”

A fiscal impact and economic impact statement for the initiative is still in the works. Officials say they have yet to decide what the size of the racial equity office will be.

In nearby Fairfax County, the equity office includes one director, two policy advisers and an annual budget of more than $480,000. In Washington state’s King County, widely recognized as the leading jurisdiction for racial equity initiatives, there is an office that operates with nine full-time staff members and a biennial budget of $4 million.

A public hearing for the Montgomery bill is scheduled for Oct. 22.

